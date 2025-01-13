Celebrity bigots cyndi lauper MAGA

An ‘Ultra Maga’ trolled Cyndi Lauper for looking like this aged 71 and of all the comebacks this A++ response said everything

John Plunkett. Updated January 13th, 2025

Like us, chances are you probably haven’t come across someone called Vince Langman before. He describes himself, among various things, on Twitter as MAGA2024, Ex-con deplorable, #alllivesmatter, #BidennotmyPresident #Resist46′ and indeed ‘#UltraMAGA’.

Oooh, ultra!

And we mention him because Langman took the time out from his busy schedule to troll the never less than fabulous Cyndi Lauper because – gasp! – she’s still performing (and indeed in the middle of a world tour) aged 71.

And we’re glad he did because his ‘what the f-ckery’ got entirely the responses it deserved, including all of these

1

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

But of all the totally on-point responses, this one surely said it best.

Nailed it.

And separate but related, this.

To conclude …

And if you want to see how fabulous Lauper is in person, you can find details of her world tour over here (in the UK in February, apparently).

