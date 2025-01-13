An ‘Ultra Maga’ trolled Cyndi Lauper for looking like this aged 71 and of all the comebacks this A++ response said everything

Celebrity bigots cyndi lauper MAGA

Like us, chances are you probably haven’t come across someone called Vince Langman before. He describes himself, among various things, on Twitter as MAGA2024, Ex-con deplorable, #alllivesmatter, #BidennotmyPresident #Resist46′ and indeed ‘#UltraMAGA’.

Oooh, ultra!

And we mention him because Langman took the time out from his busy schedule to troll the never less than fabulous Cyndi Lauper because – gasp! – she’s still performing (and indeed in the middle of a world tour) aged 71.

WTF happened to Cyndi Lauper? pic.twitter.com/3lWu8NuYpB — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 11, 2025

And we’re glad he did because his ‘what the f-ckery’ got entirely the responses it deserved, including all of these

Dude, she’s 71 years old. I hope I’m hopping around like that at 71. — celt_memes (@CelticViking19) January 11, 2025

Woman in getting older shocker. More news as we get it. Also, she's 71! She's fucking fantastic! https://t.co/ghkmpMtr5t — Julia Suzanne (@juliasuzanne76) January 12, 2025

The same thing that will happen to you, age. — AWebPro (@affordableweb) January 11, 2025

It’s called aging, Vince. You should understand with that half-court hairline you got https://t.co/ykkmli9V2H — Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) January 13, 2025

Why do MAGA bros always shame older women? — Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) January 12, 2025

Had a career for OVER FORTY YEARS, Vince. https://t.co/LOe8W7V4G2 — Mike Stuchbery (@MikeStuchbery_) January 11, 2025

She aged. Not doin too bad far as I can see. Same age as my mom. Moms not dancing an singing on any stages. People get old. So what are you on about here? — Geoffrey Cramer (@gcramer30) January 11, 2025

She’s 71 years old? Idk if you expect her to look and sound the same as when she was 32 but that doesn’t happen. I think she looks frikkin amazing, and she sounds pretty good. — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) January 11, 2025

She’s 71 for heaven’s sake. Quit already. You’re embarrassing yourself. — Mayreena (@pinkcouchlady9) January 11, 2025

But of all the totally on-point responses, this one surely said it best.

So when Madonna ages and gets plastic surgery, she’s pathetic. When Cindy ages naturally, she’s “old and gross”. Do yall want women to just die when they’re 40 ?? It’s literally just misogyny https://t.co/x6JUyNVvyD — London (@problematique_4) January 11, 2025

Nailed it.

Right? The woman is 71 years old and still doing stage performances. Leave her alone! — Rachel Ryan- Indianapolis/DMTY/FMTY (@datepatience) January 13, 2025

And separate but related, this.

She watched a repeat of a Doctor Who episode from 1976. pic.twitter.com/mGRhcH2eiK https://t.co/bLI9bTkNvc — babythem steffan (@SpyMast73050981) January 12, 2025

To conclude …

Nothing. She's a damn goddess. Leave Cyndi alone. — Random Thoughts From A GenX Gal (@empath_angry) January 11, 2025

And if you want to see how fabulous Lauper is in person, you can find details of her world tour over here (in the UK in February, apparently).

