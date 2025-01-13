Celebrity comebacks Professor Brian Cox

Brian Cox had the very best response for a troll who moaned that he measured outer space in kilometres

John Plunkett. Updated January 13th, 2025

Regular readers – we know you’re out there – won’t need telling that we are big fans of Brian Cox.

Both of them, in fact, but in this case we’re talking Professor Brian Cox, back on our screens last year with his series, Solar System (and a very good watch it was too).

We mention the great man because it turns out – hard to believe we know – that not everyone is a fan of Cox. Specifically this man who took issue with the professor’s fondness for measuring outer space in kilometres.

They prompted no end of totally on-point replies …

But surely no-one said it better than Brian Cox himself.

Boom.

READ MORE

Russell Brand came out batting for Andrew Tate and was brutally owned into next year

Source @ProfBrianCox