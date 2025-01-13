“What is a point you’re willing to never back down on?” – 19 lines in the sand

Life r/AskReddit

We all have those hills we’re prepared to die on. Jam before cream, how to hang the toilet roll, Jaffa Cakes are really a biscuit …that sort of thing. Over on r/AskReddit, CozJeez85 was interested in what those hills might be.

They asked –

“What is a point you’re willing to never back down on?”

This was theirs –

“If the company is closed for Christmas, those days should not come from my holiday allowance, it’s not my choice that you are closed.”

We don’t necessarily agree with these comments, but we did find them entertaining.

In the age of dazzling bright LED headlamps flashing your lights at someone to thank them is fucking moronic. Nothing says cheers bud like 6 million uber-lumens right to the retina

knight-under-stars

That religion, any religion, should have zero impact on public life. By all means, practice whichever ludicrous invisible friend belief system you want, but if those beliefs impact public policy – for example, abortion rights in America being heavily influenced by Christian beliefs, the current conversation around trans/queer right in the UK also following a similar vein – then there is a problem.

Mr-Deep-Teeth

Mandatory homework shouldn’t be a thing. Children need to have a childhood and learn in other ways.

wipeout-105

Anyone who dislikes cats is immediately untrustworthy.

The-salty-redhead

It should snow at Christmas why do I wanna see grass on Christmas Day cover it in snow please.

chickenofthewood95

GuybrushFunkwood

Brown sauce is better on a bacon roll than red.

keyquestion5808

Job security is a myth perpetuated to keep people unambitious and underpaid.

PuzzledLeading861

