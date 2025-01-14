Mark Zuckerberg’s revelation that martial arts made him want more masculine energy in Meta got the kicking it deserved – 14 favourite reactions

US Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience, which seems to be a rite of passage for people on their alt-right journey, or – let’s face it – those who aren’t so much ‘alt’ as ‘far’.

Recent bums to warm Rogan’s guest chair include Mel Gibson, who claimed that the gospels are verifiable truth and, of course, Donald Trump, who told Rogan that 21 million people had illegally entered the US during the Biden administration. The offical estimate carried out by the Republicans suggests it’s around two million – which is also probably an exaggeration.

Facts are not the order of the day on the JRE; it’s all about bigging up the bros.

The headline of Zuckerberg’s podcast comments was the announcement that Meta will be dialling back considerably on fact-checking, by getting rid of the company that carries out that task now, and replacing it with an X-style community fact-checking option.

Mark Zuckerberg went on Joe Rogan‘s podcast to defend his decision to end fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram. “The whole point of social media is basically, you know, giving people the ability to share what they want and, you know, it goes back to you know our original… pic.twitter.com/ClsA6nifdO — Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2025

The news got a reaction that Zuckerberg should have been able to anticipate.

Shortly after announcing he would eliminate fact-checking from his social media platform, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg started the California wildfires. pic.twitter.com/jqnnGWm9Gk — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) January 12, 2025

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg – who died of a drug overdose in his Californian home today – says it is not Facebook’s role to be the arbiter of truth for everything people post online. Read the full story –> https://t.co/yFUSp1D6Bd pic.twitter.com/qV5l80cPZb — The Shovel (@TheShovel) January 7, 2025

BREAKING: Reports indicate Zucks “male enhancement” surgery was a small success.@Meta & @facebook have refused to comment. What say you @CommunityNotes ? pic.twitter.com/eeNReEQT6u — JoeinNJfightsfordemocracy (@progavalanche) January 9, 2025

You get the picture.

Another attention-grabbing moment was when he discussed masculine and feminine energies in the corporate world. Yep. That happened.

Over 90 percent of Fortune 1000 CEOs and billionaires are men, but Zuckerberg thinks the issue is that capitalism isn’t masculine enough. pic.twitter.com/38EzEyM3Cf — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 11, 2025

“A lot of the corporate world is pretty culturally neutered … I have three sisters, no brothers, and three daughters, and no sons. I’ve been surrounded by women my whole life. Masculine energy, I think, is good. Society has plenty of that, but corporate culture is really trying to get away from it.” “I think having a culture that celebrates the aggression a bit more has its own merits that are really positive.” “I do think that if you’re a woman going into a company, it may feel like it’s too masculine, that there isn’t enough of the energy that you may have, and that there’s all these systems that are set up against you.” “It’s one thing to say we want to create a welcoming environment for everyone, and its another thing to basically say that masculinity is bad, and I just think we swung culturally to that part of the spectrum …But I do think the corporate culture has swung towards being a neutered thing.” “And I didn’t feel that until I got involved in martial arts, which is still a more masculine culture.”

Let’s take a look at how that went down online.

1.

Zuckerberg committed to adopting more traditionally 'masculine' hobbies such as gaslighting, abusing his power for financial gain and making dumb comments on podcasts. pic.twitter.com/pB2cLugqVy — The Chaser (@chaser) January 13, 2025

2.

Mark Zuckerberg says he wants "masculine energy" to replace "feminine energy" in the work place. He could start by shaving off his nan's perm pic.twitter.com/BGjl2uGf1u — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 13, 2025

3.

Highly successful man says he's "surrounded by girls and women" all his life. Yet somehow he turns it around to be a loss, a sadness, something missing – instead of a win, a bonus, a great privilege. https://t.co/ezBrjt2kdY — Michelle Prak (@Prakky) January 11, 2025

4.

Guy who created a social media platform to rate women by their looks calls corporate America ‘culturally neutered’ and ‘not masculine enough’ after taking mma classes. — BETTY (@betty_nft) January 12, 2025

5.

The funniest part about Mark Zuckerberg saying companies need more “masculine energy” is that he is literally one of the least masculine men on the planet. — Sarah Ironside (@SarahIronside6) January 12, 2025

6.

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta needs more "masculine energy" and fewer female employees. Here's real Mark vs. what he sees while he's doing a single push-up in his estate's home gym pic.twitter.com/Z7KN3N2ve1 — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 13, 2025

7.

People who say “masculine” and “feminine energy” are unrecognizable to me as functioning adults, much in the same way as people who are super into astrology, and people who identify themselves through Meyers-Briggs categories — Q. Anthony Ali (@NobleQAli) January 12, 2025

8.

Zuckerberg going on Joe Rogan to whine that men aren't being adequately coddled by society is peak white male fragility. — Jonathan Cage (@Jonathan_Cage10) January 13, 2025

9.

Zuck lifted a weight and got on minoxidil and now he wanna talk about who's masculine and who's feminine https://t.co/b5GH2m84Yr — esos son reebok o son nike (@return2foreva) January 13, 2025

10.

When I worked for companies & in kitchens where it was all about masculine energy it meant bosses & chefs screaming at, & belittling female employees.

I walked out of many of them mid-shift.

Zuckerberg can fuck all the way off & when he gets there, fuck off some more. pic.twitter.com/xQPKOB2fTJ — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) January 11, 2025

11.

it's so dumb that zuckerberg thinks "masculinity" is about outdated traits like being personally callous or "alpha" or being a ruthless business guy or whatever. masculinity is about being good at sports — america's last lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) January 13, 2025

12.

Manly Mark Zuckerberg saying that most companies need more “masculine energy” reminds me of when Josh “Stud Muffin” Hawley wrote a book titled Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs. pic.twitter.com/zSHIYoqaFl — Al Cappuccino…☕️ (@AlCappuccinoIT) January 12, 2025

13.

Zuckerberg saying that workplaces have become too feminized is by far the craziest example of the vibe shift I’ve seen so far. Literally unthinkable that you could say something like that even as a faceless/nameless employee three years ago. That was a far right wing talking… — wanye (@wanyeburkett) January 11, 2025

14.

Is Zuckerberg going through a nasty divorce? He's giving angry middle aged divorced dad. Going on Joe Rogan to talk about masculinity, talking about "feminization", that midlife crisis outfit, etc — Kathleen (@mossgatherer_) January 13, 2025

Corwin Prescott summed up the situation.

Zuckerberg started doing steroids and realized he actually was desperate to fit in with losers like Joe Rogan and Dana White. Wanna be jock needed $211 billion to buy a friend — Corwin Prescott (@CorwinPrescott) January 12, 2025

Source Shannon Watts Image Screengrab