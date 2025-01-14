US Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s revelation that martial arts made him want more masculine energy in Meta got the kicking it deserved – 14 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 14th, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience, which seems to be a rite of passage for people on their alt-right journey, or – let’s face it – those who aren’t so much ‘alt’ as ‘far’.

Recent bums to warm Rogan’s guest chair include Mel Gibson, who claimed that the gospels are verifiable truth and, of course, Donald Trump, who told Rogan that 21 million people had illegally entered the US during the Biden administration. The offical estimate carried out by the Republicans suggests it’s around two million – which is also probably an exaggeration.

Facts are not the order of the day on the JRE; it’s all about bigging up the bros.

The headline of Zuckerberg’s podcast comments was the announcement that Meta will be dialling back considerably on fact-checking, by getting rid of the company that carries out that task now, and replacing it with an X-style community fact-checking option.

Another attention-grabbing moment was when he discussed masculine and feminine energies in the corporate world. Yep. That happened.

“A lot of the corporate world is pretty culturally neutered … I have three sisters, no brothers, and three daughters, and no sons. I’ve been surrounded by women my whole life. Masculine energy, I think, is good. Society has plenty of that, but corporate culture is really trying to get away from it.”

“I think having a culture that celebrates the aggression a bit more has its own merits that are really positive.”

“I do think that if you’re a woman going into a company, it may feel like it’s too masculine, that there isn’t enough of the energy that you may have, and that there’s all these systems that are set up against you.”

“It’s one thing to say we want to create a welcoming environment for everyone, and its another thing to basically say that masculinity is bad, and I just think we swung culturally to that part of the spectrum …But I do think the corporate culture has swung towards being a neutered thing.”

“And I didn’t feel that until I got involved in martial arts, which is still a more masculine culture.”

Let’s take a look at how that went down online.

Corwin Prescott summed up the situation.

