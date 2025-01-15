This is the only Oreos chart you need to see today – or any other day

Pics interesting

Oreo biscuits have been thoroughly embraced since they crossed the Atlantic from the US and they’re vegan, so are a good fallback for anyone doing Veganuary. A poster, naming Oreos in their various states of disassembly and combination, has gone viral because of the ingenuity of the captions.

Here’s the Japanese original, which went massively viral back in 2018.

Of course, that’s not a great deal of use to most of us, so when Sapphic Sky-Serpent translated it, Western internet was grateful.

Here’s how it looks in English.

And these were our favourite reactions.

1.

My head ass is really out here verbally saying each one https://t.co/Z5s2N6RMVy — Anmol (@anmoltt) January 2, 2019

2.

This is extremely dangerous to a country-fried brain like mine I was full out yodeling by row 2 https://t.co/WG1WZLmoBZ — Amber Treadway (@treadway_amber) January 1, 2019

3.

See it’s this kind of shit right here why I can’t get anything done over the holidays #predicatecalculus https://t.co/8fTnpJzciz — Patrick Redding – BlackLivesMatter (@Holesinteeth) January 2, 2019

4.

Design system of the year https://t.co/h4N7uGSaQ8 — Diana is broccolini (@broccolini) January 2, 2019

5.

6.

this hurt my brain https://t.co/E59kkSH12E — serenity ʚ♡⃛ɞ (@serenitymp3) January 1, 2019

7.

can we actually get reores or like nah https://t.co/RTMYc4jRSo — (@heyitsjustjae) January 1, 2019

8.

Okay this is hilarious idk why https://t.co/LjeHVuz3o5 — Khalilah (@BaharinKhalilah) January 1, 2019

9.

this is math https://t.co/gA8GM8qjSi — love angel groovy bb (@AISELB333) January 1, 2019

Well spotted …

this is the doctor who theme, right? https://t.co/IZ8Y1p9mQ0 — R'R'RM'M'M (@strongmisgiving) January 1, 2019

