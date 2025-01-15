Pics interesting

This is the only Oreos chart you need to see today – or any other day

Poke Staff. Updated January 15th, 2025

Oreo biscuits have been thoroughly embraced since they crossed the Atlantic from the US and they’re vegan, so are a good fallback for anyone doing Veganuary. A poster, naming Oreos in their various states of disassembly and combination, has gone viral because of the ingenuity of the captions.

Here’s the Japanese original, which went massively viral back in 2018.

Of course, that’s not a great deal of use to most of us, so when Sapphic Sky-Serpent translated it, Western internet was grateful.

Here’s how it looks in English.

And these were our favourite reactions.

Well spotted …

David Tennant Doctor Who GIFfrom David Tennant GIFs

