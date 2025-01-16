US Los Angeles fires trolls

Bill Burr’s takedown of internet keyboard warriors everywhere was simply magnificently done and it’s an essential 3 minute watch

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2025

We weren’t overly familiar with the work of American comedian and actor Bill Burr before today but now we can’t stop thinking about him.

We mention him after his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show in the US where he took aim at the internet keyboard warriors trolling the emergency services and their efforts to tackle the unprecedented wildfires devastating large parts of Los Angeles.

And what he had to say isn’t just relevant to them but to social media trolls everywhere – from Elon Musk downwards – at a time when Twitter (and similar) is basically setting so much of the news agenda right now. And it’s 3 minutes supremely well spent.

That’s just brilliant.

And here are just a few of the many things people are saying about it (and him).

