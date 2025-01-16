Bill Burr’s takedown of internet keyboard warriors everywhere was simply magnificently done and it’s an essential 3 minute watch

US Los Angeles fires trolls

We weren’t overly familiar with the work of American comedian and actor Bill Burr before today but now we can’t stop thinking about him.

We mention him after his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show in the US where he took aim at the internet keyboard warriors trolling the emergency services and their efforts to tackle the unprecedented wildfires devastating large parts of Los Angeles.

And what he had to say isn’t just relevant to them but to social media trolls everywhere – from Elon Musk downwards – at a time when Twitter (and similar) is basically setting so much of the news agenda right now. And it’s 3 minutes supremely well spent.

Bill Burr NAILED it about the LA fires on Jimmy Kimmel last night: “I think they did a great job, unlike the internet.” “Mismanaged…like some person on the internet knows how to manage the worst fire in LA, sitting there in his underwear.” Watch this.pic.twitter.com/X251tropCy — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) January 15, 2025

That’s just brilliant.

And here are just a few of the many things people are saying about it (and him).

1.

This is why comedy is so effective at this moment. It exposes how ridiculous and ludicrous some of what they’re saying is. “All of these dire experts: Why don’t you just fly a helicopter into the ocean? I don’t know—maybe because there were 100MPH winds.” So good. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) January 15, 2025

2.

Bill Burr is an absolute legend for this. Roasting conspiracy theorists like Joe Rogan who want to blame the LA fires on homeless people. You can see how uncomfortable Jimmy Kimmel became as soon as he said “Free Luigi” pic.twitter.com/7oykApw22B — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) January 15, 2025

3.

4.

I love when Bill Burr reminds people that uninformed “opinions” ain’t worth shit. https://t.co/MhFgVjqp1B pic.twitter.com/6YIdmMbI0k — JohnnyBoy (@JohnnyBoyLives) January 15, 2025

5.

The only popular comedian in America that is anti-establishment right now https://t.co/LJPNy7iTd9 — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) January 15, 2025

6.