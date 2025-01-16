Celebrity les dawson

This classic clip of Les Dawson and Rustie Lee just went viral and they should make it available on prescription

John Plunkett. Updated January 16th, 2025

Here’s a clip from breakfast TV from what feels about a million years ago, TBH.

It’s not quite that long ago, fortunately (1989, by all accounts) but it’s still making us laugh today. And thank goodness for that.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @JamesAHogg2 who’s very good at unearthing this sort of thing.

Magnificent.

To conclude …

Source @JamesAHogg2