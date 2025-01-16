This manager’s A++ handling of an especially entitled customer was already good – and then comes the payoff
We’ve featured lots of outrageously entitled people on these pages before, but we’re not sure we’ve ever seen one dealt with quite so comprehensively as this.
It’s a woman who wasn’t happy she’d been served the wrong fries – we can imagine that would be irritating – but the way she goes about it isn’t exactly (at all) the way we would have handled it.
And the manager’s response was already good straight off the get go – but the payoff is simply epic!
This guy is a legend dealing with Karen’s. pic.twitter.com/H3Wxji3KL7
— Heather in the USA (@SouthernUSA1) January 14, 2025
Icing on the cake (or cheese on the fries, if you prefer).
And here is just a little bit of the love it generated.
Karen: “I got NO cheese!!!!!!”
Owner: “OMG, what did the authorities say?” pic.twitter.com/SVP4JyyIbu
— CBuck50897 (@CBuck50897) January 14, 2025
Yet just another reason I won’t go back to managing a restaurant.
— JBF3 (@pyreller) January 14, 2025
How hard is it to be civil?
“Hi, Im sorry but this isn’t what I ordered, can I please exchange this for what I ordered? “
— Deplorable (@MikeMundt4) January 14, 2025
But but it’s then end of the world! Ranch!
— A to the W (@mtlygirl) January 14, 2025
Tell me the lore of how we ruined your life lol my people be the best at being petty lol
— Kuki (@Sackunit) January 15, 2025
I know that “this is ours” hit her like a brick
— JAGUAR WRONG (@empresskalani) January 15, 2025
This guy is so funny, I like him, he really knows how to deal with nasty people naturally!
— Linda Jin (@LindaJin5) January 15, 2025
There were a few people who had there doubts over whether it was entirely spontaneous …
I saw this earlier do we think this is staged?
— South Dallas Foodie (@SouthDallasFood) January 15, 2025
And it turned out they weren’t wrong (you can find more – much more – of this sort of thing over at @leogonzall on TikTok).
… but either way it made us smile.
I really hope this is real. He’s my spirit animal ❤️ https://t.co/pfacruhL8M
— Bambi (@averytireddeer) January 15, 2025
Source @SouthernUSA1