What was the biggest middle finger to fans of TV shows? 17 series that basically said ‘FU’ and these people are still angry

Entertainment fails tv

Few things in life are better than falling in love with a TV show and eagerly anticipating the next episode. Currently we are in state of feverish anticipation about the second series of Severance.

But just like friends and family, even beloved TV shows can let you down. Sometimes accidentally, sometimes deliberately.

To heal the trauma of disappointing plot twists, Reddit user BreadedDisaster asked people to share their frustrations by asking this question:

‘What has been the biggest middle finger to fans in the history of tv shows?’

Here are the top replies from r/AskReddit users…

1.

‘Adult Swim cancelled Metalocalypse, and when fans launched a letter-writing campaign to bring it back, they aired a segment where they were feeding all the fan letters into a paper shredder.’

-blacktea-whitenoise

2.

‘An old one, but on the last episode of “Little House on the Prairie”, they literally blew the entire town up with dynamite.’

-AvitalR

3.

‘Playing Firefly episodes out of order intentionally was a pretty big dick move.’

-StaneNC

4.

‘Dallas: Bobby Ewing waking up in the shower and them writing off a whole season as just a dream.’

-HappHazzard31

5.

‘Killing Jadzia Dax off in Deep Space 9 just because the actress asked if she could go from a full time character to a recurring character. She didn’t want to abandon the show or leave anyone in a lurch, she just asked if her character could not appear in every episode, opening her schedule a bit.

‘So the studio (or Rick Berman according to the actress, who by all accounts is an absolute prick) told her to pack her bags for having the AUDACITY to suggest such a thing and just killed the character off.

‘It sucked for the actress, and it sucked for the show because she was such a fan favorite.

‘But also, it sucked for Worf.

‘Star Trek fans spent YEARS watching poor Worf getting kicked straight in the crotch of his heart again and again and again, across two separate shows. The poor guy deserved to find love, and every time he did, he was shot down or they died. I truly believe he and Jadzia would have stayed together for the rest of the show and Worf would have gotten his happy ending, but instead he’s left miserable and alone again after SO MUCH character growth because of studio egos.

‘Maybe this is my personal problem and I’m the only one who thinks this was an egregious insult to fans everywhere, but Worf has always been one of my favorite Star Trek characters and I wanted SOME small ray of happiness for his character.’

-ohno_not_another_one

6.

‘The ending of True Blood, One of the best parts of the show was the back and forth of who Sookie would end up with, only to end the show randomly showing the back of the head of her new “true love” at a dinner table, a random guy nobody had ever seen in the show before until the last literal last second of the show.’

-GizmoDude

7.

‘”Who has a better story, than Bran the Broken”

‘It was already dead by that point. But jeez, they really had to twist the knife with that line.’

-greenwood90

8.

‘Pretty Little Liars fans spent years creating blogs and coming up with theories and basically doing the writer’s jobs for them by coming up with all of these incredibly well written directions that the show could take.

‘Well it seems like the writers absolutely hated that, and decided to mesh a hundred of the worst theories together to create a final season so horrific I can’t even re-watch it.’

-That-Car-8363