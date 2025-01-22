The Bishop of Washington’s full-throated denouncement of the hurtful policies of Donald Trump was absolutely magnificent, and the internet said “Amen!”

US donald trump

Mariann Edgar Budde has been the Bishop of Washington since 2011, but we have a sneaking suspicion that she may not hold that position for much longer.

On Tuesday, Bishop Budde addressed the President as he attended a service at the Washington National Cathedral, taking the opportunity to call out some of his cruel policies. In contrast to many broadcasters, she looked right at him and told the truth, and it was magnificent.

Wow. A bishop just called out Trump and Vance to their faces at church. “The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. May I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those whose children fear their parents will be taken away.” pic.twitter.com/FGun0D1uIe — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 21, 2025

They weren’t her only brutally honest comments.

Sermon being delivered about people who profit from outrage and sow disunity for political advantage, as various members of the Trump family look at each other and smirk. ~AA pic.twitter.com/eqtg1i5zYr — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 21, 2025

Trump had exactly the reaction you’d expect, following the very public dressing down.

President Trump following National Prayer Service: "Not too exciting, was it. I didn't think it was a good service. No…They can do much better." pic.twitter.com/iNpWGKaXhN — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2025

What a snowflake.

Trump, predictably, is mad that a bishop spoke up to his face today on behalf of LGBT people and immigrants pic.twitter.com/xYw6ryQioe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2025

The clip has gone viral, with no real hope that the bishop’s message penetrated the layers of arrogance and avarice that surround the President, but plenty of delight at seeing him spoken to so frankly.

Two minutes of Trump squirming as the Bishop drops truth bomb after truth bomb is just glorious. Bravo! https://t.co/UDRThopx7h — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) January 21, 2025

The looks you make when you're called out by a Bishop in church at the National Prayer Service for essentially being fake Christians. Bravo, Bishop Budde! pic.twitter.com/sSz1Y8nkQg — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) January 21, 2025

Wow. This made me cry! During his visit at the National Cathedral, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde went off script and pleaded with Trump to “have mercy” on LGBTQ people in the country who are scared. This is what courage looks like. pic.twitter.com/j6YyIw0rsV — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 21, 2025

Wow. Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde fearlessly calls out Trump and Vance to their faces. This is heroic. pic.twitter.com/igyKzC8dRo — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 21, 2025

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde stands up to President Trump. The strongest woman in America, and seemingly the only one with balls to stand up to this pathetic tyrant.pic.twitter.com/fY2LNY5ycy — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) January 21, 2025

A very brave and honourable lady. Mariann Edgar Budde, the Bishop of Washington, delivers a message to President Donald #Trump and his entourage. The look of disdain on their faces tells you everything you need to know about their character. God Help America. God Help the World pic.twitter.com/iGZoUToRVc — Dean Allen (@Dr_DeanAllen) January 21, 2025

Take a moment to watch and consider pic.twitter.com/J24O7lRZ67 — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 21, 2025

This is what it looks like to speak truth to power. pic.twitter.com/x8ITehMXBz — Zach W. Lambert (@ZachWLambert) January 21, 2025

Like a topsy-turvy mediaeval scene. The ogre king and his vile retinue, scolded by the church. pic.twitter.com/J20Q9nP7de — Miffy (@miffythegamer) January 21, 2025

It may have no effect but we should be grateful to Bishop Budde for addressing Trump in person with this message. pic.twitter.com/grOFkR8Z9i — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) January 21, 2025

Echoing the teachings of Jesus and calling out Trump's cruelty, ignorance, and bigotry to his face, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde delivers a sermon for the ages. Bishop Budde stared down authoritarian fascism and said 'Not today, motherfucker.' pic.twitter.com/JDBDa5RAgs — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 21, 2025

“Amen.” Trump gets scolded by bishop while in church, in front of his family and his vice president. pic.twitter.com/CKZ8B3yyEp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 21, 2025

you know it's bad when the church is more progressive than the government https://t.co/RuSh0tSWGD — sǝɹd sǝp noן ☯۞ (@Louu4) January 21, 2025

We can’t argue with any of this.

watching all of them squirm in their seats is very satisfying. this was extremely badass and immaculately delivered https://t.co/apHC0PaBTs — matt (@mattxiv) January 21, 2025

She should hold classes for journalists. They’re going to need them.

