The Bishop of Washington’s full-throated denouncement of the hurtful policies of Donald Trump was absolutely magnificent, and the internet said “Amen!”

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 22nd, 2025

Mariann Edgar Budde has been the Bishop of Washington since 2011, but we have a sneaking suspicion that she may not hold that position for much longer.

On Tuesday, Bishop Budde addressed the President as he attended a service at the Washington National Cathedral, taking the opportunity to call out some of his cruel policies. In contrast to many broadcasters, she looked right at him and told the truth, and it was magnificent.

They weren’t her only brutally honest comments.

Trump had exactly the reaction you’d expect, following the very public dressing down.

What a snowflake.

The clip has gone viral, with no real hope that the bishop’s message penetrated the layers of arrogance and avarice that surround the President, but plenty of delight at seeing him spoken to so frankly.

We can’t argue with any of this.

She should hold classes for journalists. They’re going to need them.

