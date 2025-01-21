The noise Trump makes as he slams the door shut on the World Health Organisation left people’s head spinning

US donald trump inauguration

Donald Trump kept himself busy during his first day back in the White House signing a whole load of executive orders, undoing much of the work done by his predecessor Joe Biden and tackling grievances that burned bright during Trump’s four years away.

And one of these was the World Health Organisation, which Trump was especially keen to shut the door on the World Health Organisation.

How good an idea is this? Well, only one other of the United Nations is outside of the WHO, and that’s Liechtenstein. They could know something we don’t obviously, but …

We mention it because of the noise Trump made as he signed his country’s membership away. And it sent people’s head spinning (and a sign he still has the capacity to shock).

Trump: What is this one? “Withdrawing from the World Heath Organization” Trump: Ohhh pic.twitter.com/kyh9I1lXyq — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2025

Just one great big WTF.

1.

Blasé as he destroys the United States of America on Day One. If you voted for this maniac, you have done more damage than you know. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) January 21, 2025

2.

This is so fucking embarrassing and sad. https://t.co/ArEB4wbYii — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 21, 2025

3.

Ooooh, that’s a big one. He’s insane. He’s a menace. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) January 21, 2025

4.

hey so the simpsons are never fucking around with this https://t.co/3K3rOSUwFr pic.twitter.com/dnyQ7v5z1E — DANIII ♡ (@angvlrot) January 21, 2025

5.

How the fuck does he not know all the executive orders he’s signing ? Who’s assigning what he signs ? — Winters Politics (@WintersPolitics) January 21, 2025

6.