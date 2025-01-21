US donald trump inauguration

The noise Trump makes as he slams the door shut on the World Health Organisation left people’s head spinning

John Plunkett. Updated January 21st, 2025

Donald Trump kept himself busy during his first day back in the White House signing a whole load of executive orders, undoing much of the work done by his predecessor Joe Biden and tackling grievances that burned bright during Trump’s four years away.

And one of these was the World Health Organisation, which Trump was especially keen to shut the door on the World Health Organisation.

How good an idea is this? Well, only one other of the United Nations is outside of the WHO, and that’s Liechtenstein. They could know something we don’t obviously, but …

We mention it because of the noise Trump made as he signed his country’s membership away. And it sent people’s head spinning (and a sign he still has the capacity to shock).

Just one great big WTF.

