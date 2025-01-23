How many of these 19 trials and tribulations of reaching your 40s can you already tick off?

Twitter ageing

Getting older is, sadly, compulsory – and it can bring some unwelcome new sensations. As tweeters discover what these are, they often share them with everyone else.

These 19 are some of our favourites – tweets, not side-effects of being over 40.

1.

Welcome to your 40's. You're more interested in figuring out what show this actress has been in before than the show you're watching her in now. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) January 16, 2023

2.

welcome to your 40's. If it's raining out your plans are cancelled even if they were indoors. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) January 12, 2023

3.

Welcome to your 40s. Your knees sound like someone threw legos down the stairs. — Stone (@StoneAgeRadio13) January 9, 2023

4.

Welcome to your 40s… your leg veins now resemble the London underground map. — Pinot Evil (@TheWinegasm) December 28, 2022

5.

Welcome to your 40s. You have exactly one pillow that won’t give you a neck problem. — Hunter the Bounty Dog (@huntergraybeal) July 30, 2024

6.

Welcome to your 40s. You hold your phone away from you to read a text — agradecido af (@MisterRoly) December 18, 2022

7.

Welcome to your 40s, that mosquito you just saw is actually an eye floater. — Mad Hatter Mommy!!! (@MadHatterMommy) December 1, 2022

8.

Welcome to your 40s.

You now have a fucking hair growing on the outside of your nose

(Jfc) — Seb Downie-Blackwell (tired) (@DownieSeb) December 2, 2022

9.

Welcome to your 40s. Umm, sorry, where was I going with this? — Mr. Achilles (@RealisAchilles) December 15, 2022

10.