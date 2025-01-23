Twitter ageing

How many of these 19 trials and tribulations of reaching your 40s can you already tick off?

Poke Staff. Updated January 23rd, 2025

Getting older is, sadly, compulsory – and it can bring some unwelcome new sensations. As tweeters discover what these are, they often share them with everyone else.

These 19 are some of our favourites – tweets, not side-effects of being over 40.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2