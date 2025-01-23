‘What’s an assumption about women that most men get wrong?’ – 22 wrongheaded things guys should stop thinking immediately

Life Ask Reddit men

When we accept something to be true without question or proof, we do ourselves and others a great disservice, and, as the late, great Oscar Wilde famously said: ‘When you assume, you make an ass out of you and me’.

The good people of Reddit appear to know this, as proved by user HeadGullible7082 who posed the following question:

‘What’s an assumption about women that most men get wrong?’

Lots of folk jumped in with their thoughts on the things men should stop immediately assuming to be true.

1.

‘That certain things traditionally done by women are easier for us, like no it’s not easier for me to stay up all night with the baby, not easier for me to juggle work with taking care of kids.’

–NectarineJaded598

2.

‘That all women are the same. ‘Women want’…, how about you talk to the woman you’re actually trying to pursue?’

–chillipow_

3.

‘I’m a man, but I was raised in a house of women, no men at all, so I’ve spent all my life around women and that’s the number one thing I see.

‘Like when people talk about asking women out or women doing x,y,z and I’m like, well have you considered treating women like human beings and not like some fantasy fairy creature with unknown powers.’

–Thevanillafalcon

4.

‘That taking birth control is always a safe option for women. It’s not! Birth control can have serious effects on our hormones. It can cause blood clots.

‘IUD’s are painful to get put in and removed. Pills can lead to hormone withdrawals, causing major migraines and uncontrollable mood fluctuations. There is a danger to birth control.’

–victrasuva

5.

‘That just because they’re friendly it doesn’t mean they want to bear your child.’

–StationOk7229

6.

‘That we’re hairless. Most, if not all, of us have hair. EVERYWHERE. Yes, hairy women exist. We’re not dirty, or single, or insane. We’re literally humans.

‘I don’t understand how men pick on women for having peach fuzz, hair on their backs, hair on their buttocks, etc. Some men think women come as they’re shown in porn.’

–lexilexi1901

7.

‘That expressing strong emotions means we’re now incapable of rational thought and should therefore be ignored. Yes, I’m crying. I’m crying because I’m upset, but I’ll still be able to set out for you the how, when, why, and what I’d appreciate moving forward.

‘With some men, it’s like they see tears and there’s a loud, authoritative voice that booms in their heads, ‘She’s emotional. Nothing she says makes sense from this moment on’.

‘On the flip side, if we force down our feelings to speak calmly, those same men will also hear a voice saying, ‘Well, she doesn’t look all that bothered, so this probably doesn’t matter much’.’

–IllustriousAd3002

8.

‘I saw a video of a man just enjoying a bonfire on his own… There were comments like ‘women would never understand’. Not me with my bonfire sitting out alone in the backyard. Nothing like building a good ass bonfire, it touches a primitive feeling.’

–Cautious_Ice_884

9.

‘That we get turned on by looking at shirtless muscle-y men. I can look at an Abercrombie model and feel absolutely nothing.’

–goffcart18

10.

‘That’s it’s ok to touch us for no reason. We never asked for your hand on our back yo.’

–Professional_Plan_54

11.

‘That we all want kids.’

–scharmienkel