Fox News said real men don’t go shopping with their wife after Doug Emhoff bought groceries with Kamala Harris

To the world now of Fox News and, specifically, presenter Jesse Watters who has been tackling the very biggest issues in the week of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

And when we say the big issues, we mean Doug Emhoff, husband of former VP and defeated presidential candidate Kamala Harris, going shopping for groceries – with his wife.

Here’s precisely what Watters made of that.

Watters: What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife? pic.twitter.com/R8ucJiJ0IR — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2025

Real men don’t go grocery shopping with their wife.

And here is precisely what the rest of the internet – well, a large part of it – made of that.

Fox News is having a meltdown because Doug Emhoff went grocery shopping with Kamala Harris. Jesse Watters: “What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?” The answer: A supportive and normal one. pic.twitter.com/ovJN61z9XN — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 24, 2025

That says way more about Jesse Watters than anyone ever thought — JennieL (@JennLaurel) January 24, 2025

A good husband https://t.co/0mkDzcIcW4 — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) January 24, 2025

Fox News thinks grocery shopping is for wives only. I guess men can’t decide what they want to eat? This is just bizarre. This anti-woke stuff is wack. https://t.co/jWR0BYQvJ5 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 24, 2025

Jesus Christ what year is it — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) January 24, 2025

Fellas, is it gay to buy food https://t.co/ZgbxQilOKI — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) January 24, 2025

