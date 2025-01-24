US Fox News Jesse watters kamala harris

Fox News said real men don’t go shopping with their wife after Doug Emhoff bought groceries with Kamala Harris

John Plunkett. Updated January 24th, 2025

To the world now of Fox News and, specifically, presenter Jesse Watters who has been tackling the very biggest issues in the week of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

And when we say the big issues, we mean Doug Emhoff, husband of former VP and defeated presidential candidate Kamala Harris, going shopping for groceries – with his wife.

Here’s precisely what Watters made of that.

Real men don’t go grocery shopping with their wife.

And here is precisely what the rest of the internet – well, a large part of it – made of that.

