‘What’s the most boomer complaint you have?’ 17 entirely relatable gripes about the modern world (whatever your age)

Boomer is not just an age, it’s a mindset. At least, that’s what it seems from the responses to this question posed by @quesadaaa_ over on Twitter.

What’s the most boomer complaint you have? — ᥫ᭡ (@quesadaaa_) January 12, 2025

The rules are simple: as long as you wish things were like they used to be in the good old days, you pass. And these 13 responses are really getting boomer goats right now.

I will NOT install your app. I WILL use the browser interface. https://t.co/ZPgCPYXOXn — Burke (@burkebythelake) January 13, 2025

Double verification. — GJ (@johnstontalk) January 13, 2025

Don’t make it compulsory for me to add my credit card if you are offering a trial period https://t.co/3Jjtnq8KXx — 777 (@sirron_a) January 13, 2025

People don’t navigate by pub names any more. A truly lost art. https://t.co/N7HvoAcp1b — Mid-life Bassist (@Mid_LifeBassist) January 14, 2025

If it’s possible to subscribe for something online then it should be possible to cancel or unsubscribe online too – no need for a phone call — David Potts (@DavidDrpotts) January 13, 2025

Tableside service. GFYS. Use the kitchen. I pay to eat, not to be an extra in a guacamole demonstration. — Arca (@arcamids) January 13, 2025

I don’t want fancy electronics in my car. Get rid of the onboard computer, the screen, the stereo, and give me my hand crank windows back. — One Flawed Mortal (@OneFlawedMortal) January 14, 2025

