‘What’s the most boomer complaint you have?’ 17 entirely relatable gripes about the modern world (whatever your age)
Boomer is not just an age, it’s a mindset. At least, that’s what it seems from the responses to this question posed by @quesadaaa_ over on Twitter.
What’s the most boomer complaint you have?
The rules are simple: as long as you wish things were like they used to be in the good old days, you pass. And these 13 responses are really getting boomer goats right now.
I will NOT install your app. I WILL use the browser interface. https://t.co/ZPgCPYXOXn
Double verification.
Don’t make it compulsory for me to add my credit card if you are offering a trial period https://t.co/3Jjtnq8KXx
People don’t navigate by pub names any more.
A truly lost art. https://t.co/N7HvoAcp1b
If it’s possible to subscribe for something online then it should be possible to cancel or unsubscribe online too – no need for a phone call
Tableside service. GFYS. Use the kitchen. I pay to eat, not to be an extra in a guacamole demonstration.
I don’t want fancy electronics in my car. Get rid of the onboard computer, the screen, the stereo, and give me my hand crank windows back.
I just want to buy a thing. I don’t want to make an account specifically for a website I’ll never use again and receive emails from the company 3 times per week about their latest sales and products. It’s a website selling scarves – I only need one, and I’ve just bought it.
