25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to this week’s round-up of the things that have made us laugh on Bluesky – which now has 30 million users, thanks to Elon Musk scaring the Twitter folk away.

If you don’t have Bluesky yet, perhaps one of these funny people will be the reason you decide to join. As always, share your favourites so that others can enjoy them, too.

1.

ski instructor said the yeti turds I found are moose droppings. am I supposed to be comforted by the fact the yeti is riding a goddamn moose — Ceej (@ceejoyner.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 2:35 AM

2.

I love this time of year because people will post something super dramatic and vague like “Nooooooo” and I can’t tell if it’s about football or *gestures outside window* all of this. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumail.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 3:51 PM

3.

4.

2020s Dads: An empty plastic bottle? I'll put it in the recycling.

1980s Dads: An empty plastic bottle? Better fill it with something pop-coloured but poisonous and keep it in the shed. — Mark Gibbings-Jones (@brokentv.uk) January 27, 2025 at 4:28 PM

5.

Living life through your smartphone screen, that's not for me. Haven't you heard of living in the moment? You have? Well, I also don't like that. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@misterabk.bsky.social) January 28, 2025 at 11:20 AM

6.

7.

Guaranteed that by now the G20 has branched off a separate group chat without him in it — Katie Mack (@astrokatie.com) January 27, 2025 at 3:29 AM

8.

I'm so old that if I became a rapper, I'd call myself Knee Pain. — Theciscokidder (@theciscokidder.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 11:59 AM

9.

LISA STANSFIELD: been around the world and I, I, I, I, I can’t find my baby CPS: so you understand why we’re here — born miserable (@bornmiserable.bsky.social) January 27, 2025 at 5:34 AM

10.

Her: Uh. Why are there 6 Kraft Singles slices taped together? Me: You said you wanted a cheese plate, Sheila. — johnny (@johnnyfrittata.bsky.social) January 26, 2025 at 1:13 AM

11.

Be nice to people on your way up so they won’t get suspicious when you’re rich and you invite them to your island to hunt them for sport. — John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) January 25, 2025 at 5:17 PM

12.