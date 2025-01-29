Kemi Badenoch told Keir Starmer to be a ‘leader not a lawyer’ and his evergreen comeback was a top drawer treat

Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch PMQs

To PMQs now – no, stick with us, please – where new Tory party leader Kemi Badenoch still appears to be finding her feet (and pretty much everything else).

This time round she came up with a catchy (sort of) dig at Keir Starmer when she told him to be a ‘leader not a lawyer’.

Except Starmer had something catchier, an evergreen comeback that was a top drawer treat.

“We know she's not a lawyer, she's clearly not a leader, if she keeps on like this she is going to be the next lettuce”@Keir_Starmer #PMQs pic.twitter.com/xhjyZ1I9Fc — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 29, 2025

Or if you’d rather cut straight to the gag.

Keir Starmer: "We know she's not a lawyer, she's clearly not a leader, but if she keeps on like this, she is going to be the next lettuce."#PMQs pic.twitter.com/Hr9uO6aj5x — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) January 29, 2025

She wilted.

And while it wasn’t exactly Live at the Apollo, it was some degrees better than you might reasonably hope of Live at Westminster.

Finally, some good fucking pmqs content https://t.co/Tckco2IDq4 — Will (@willglloyd) January 29, 2025

