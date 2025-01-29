Politics Keir Starmer Kemi Badenoch PMQs

Kemi Badenoch told Keir Starmer to be a ‘leader not a lawyer’ and his evergreen comeback was a top drawer treat

John Plunkett. Updated January 29th, 2025

To PMQs now – no, stick with us, please – where new Tory party leader Kemi Badenoch still appears to be finding her feet (and pretty much everything else).

This time round she came up with a catchy (sort of) dig at Keir Starmer when she told him to be a ‘leader not a lawyer’.

Except Starmer had something catchier, an evergreen comeback that was a top drawer treat.

Or if you’d rather cut straight to the gag.

She wilted.

And while it wasn’t exactly Live at the Apollo, it was some degrees better than you might reasonably hope of Live at Westminster.

