Donald Trump said he’d asked Elon Musk to ‘go get’ the stranded ISS astronauts and it was a fact check visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated January 29th, 2025

A day after Donald Trump erroneously claimed he’d sent in the military to switch California’s water back on, now he’s turned attention skywards. To the International Space Station, to be specific.

You’ll already be aware of the extraordinary story of Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who travelled to the ISS for an eight-day mission in June and have been stranded there ever since.

Now Trump, 10 days into his second term at the White House, went on social media to say he had told his best buddy Elon Musk to ‘go get the 2 brave astronauts’.

And Musk naturally replied in turn, doubling down on what Trump had to say about his predecessor, Joe Biden.

And yet we already knew the astronauts were due to return to Earth in March or April of this year.

How did we know this? Because a rocket blasted off last September to prepare for it. When guess who was in the White House? Clue – it’s not Trump.

