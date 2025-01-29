Donald Trump said he’d asked Elon Musk to ‘go get’ the stranded ISS astronauts and it was a fact check visible from space

US donald trump elon musk ISS

A day after Donald Trump erroneously claimed he’d sent in the military to switch California’s water back on, now he’s turned attention skywards. To the International Space Station, to be specific.

You’ll already be aware of the extraordinary story of Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who travelled to the ISS for an eight-day mission in June and have been stranded there ever since.

Now Trump, 10 days into his second term at the White House, went on social media to say he had told his best buddy Elon Musk to ‘go get the 2 brave astronauts’.

And Musk naturally replied in turn, doubling down on what Trump had to say about his predecessor, Joe Biden.

And yet we already knew the astronauts were due to return to Earth in March or April of this year.

How did we know this? Because a rocket blasted off last September to prepare for it. When guess who was in the White House? Clue – it’s not Trump.

1.

Biden administration made this arrangement last August. https://t.co/vgtcDfcfDg — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) January 29, 2025

2.

This just shows the power of misinformation a SpaceX Dragon docked with the ISS in September – for this purpose – and is already scheduled to return in March. Trump has had nothing to do with it. Fantasy stuff. https://t.co/kVRNmq7Hb9 — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 29, 2025

3.

Another blatant Trump lie….if anyone abandoned the astronauts it’s @Boeing not Biden….NASA and SpaceX already agreed back in August to get them back in February https://t.co/lFltOi91im pic.twitter.com/u6hu79dQRt — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 29, 2025

4.

it was announced August 24th 2024 that spacex would return the starliner astronauts, how can Trump possibly try to take credit for this? Why try to politicize this??? https://t.co/8oO3DZDFgD — Happy (@HappyMrHyena) January 28, 2025

5.

Every word of this is a lie and Elon is willingly lying to all here for essentially no reason whatsoever. Very very revealing to the type of person he is. Beyond just a bad person, he is so insanely cringe. https://t.co/MQPjWb1bs6 — Ken Kirtland IV (@KenKirtland17) January 29, 2025

6.

This was announced under President Biden on August 24th 2024. Via BBC and many other news sources. No, Trump didn’t just ask Elon to bring the two astronauts home. pic.twitter.com/NQCzVZkvu6 — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) January 28, 2025

7.

.@elonmusk is lying. Yet again. The 2 astronauts aren’t “stranded.” And Biden hasn’t abandoned them. In fact, last August, when Biden was President, NASA put together the plan to have SpaceX bring them back. Everything is proceeding as planned and the astronauts are doing just… https://t.co/Iqnr13arqM — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 29, 2025

8.

In Sept 2024, Biden’s NASA sent Elon’s rocket company to go up and meet the astronauts, let them finish their work, and bring them home in Feb 2025. Just before Feb 2025, Elon Musk lies that the approval was withheld until Trump. Elon Musk has nothing but contempt for you. https://t.co/8FFxu1PsPs — David Bahry (@DavidBahry) January 28, 2025

9.

Elon is literally making shit up now. He wants to be the hero so badly. 1) NASA, under Biden asked him to do this in August

2) The Mission was delayed until March because SpaceX is completing a new capsule. Amazing, whatever shit he makes up becomes fact. https://t.co/xLtaCp84Pb — Avoid becoming Idiocracy (@AvoidIdiocracy) January 29, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump said he sent the troops to turn on California’s water and was fact checked til he farted

H/T @Otto_English