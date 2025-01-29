These pre-wedding rules were already outrageous enough but the next-level payoff caused a proper stink

Weird World entitled people weddings

Of all the outrageous requests we’ve featured from birdes (and grooms) before the big day, we don’t recall one quite so eye-opening as this.

It’s already entitled enough, but then you get to the last bit (and when we say read to the end, we really do mean it this time).

‘Bride n groom requests no perfume on the women and the men are free labour, on top of paying $360 a head,’ said serafis who shared it over on Reddit.

Well that definitely leaves a bad taste (and smell).

Here’s just a flavour of what people made of it over on Reddit, none of whom appeared overly keen to pay to attend a wedding (or do any of the other stuff) any time soon.

This would be an easy invitation to decline!!

initial728

I would need to organize my sock drawer that day and I’d tell the bride just that.

wickedkittylitter

No floral colors? So I guess everyone’s wearing black and shades of brown, because I’m pretty sure I’ve seen flowers in pretty much every other color. (OK, maybe green would work, as I’ve not really seen naturally green ones. Better, but not by much.)

amethyst_lover

Why the hell are people charging a price to attend a wedding?? Who does that? If you cannot afford a $10,000 wedding, have a less expensive wedding.

Sea_Resolution7645

For profit wedding.

Schlutes3273

We reckon u/Orbsalot is onto something here.

It’s going to be hard work putting up a marquee with 2 people…

