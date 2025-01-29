Married people have been sharing the one piece of advice they’d give people before they get hitched – 23 top prenup tips

Life r/AskReddit relationship advice

As the old saying goes: ‘Marry in haste, repent at leisure’.

Getting hitched is a big deal and an experience that is often a lot different on the inside than you imagine it might be when you’re in the thick of the fun, romantic stage of choosing engagement rings and honeymoon destinations.

The wise people of Reddit have been discussing this, after user InfiniteRider26 posed this question:

‘Married people: what’s the ONE advice you wish you could give single people who want to get married?’

And those who have been through it were keen to share their wisdom.

1.

‘Make sure they have a compatible sense of humor. You will drive each other crazy without it.’

–SurviveDaddy

2.

‘Think about the absolute worst day of your life- is that who you trust fully to be there with you. Do you trust their discretion to make medical decisions for you?’

–AcceptableLow3717

3.

‘You two are a team, it’s you two against whatever issue you are facing, not you against the other person.’

–I_Dont_know_You_T

4.

‘All that ‘you complete me’ bull shit is just that… bullshit. A marriage isn’t two broken people getting together to try to make a whole. It is two strong, independent people coming together to make a better union.’

–shwarma_heaven

5.

‘Assume good intent. It will save you from a number of needless arguments.’

–StillCallItTECHNO

6.

‘Marry someone you genuinely like and who is your friend. Looks can fade, and sex is only one part of your relationship. But if you marry someone you truly like, you can get through anything.’

–GhostWriter888

7.

‘Always date your spouse.’

–Dingo8MyBabyMon

8.

‘Make sure you are on the same page about kids.’

–vivabazooka00

9.

‘You’re marrying the family. All of it.’

–TheTangoFox

10.

‘If your SO is an asshole to others but treats you like a princess, get ready because they will eventually be an asshole to you too.’

–Sufficient-Sun4068

11.

‘Do not break their trust. If that’s gone, it’s over.’

–jabberwocky360