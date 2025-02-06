Entertainment guns n' roses Japan

This version of Guns N’ Roses ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ played on the Japanese shamisen is a rare treat

David Harris. Updated February 6th, 2025

The shamisen is a traditional Japanese instrument with three strings, played with a plectrum called a bachi (thanks Wiki!).

It’s long been a staple of traditional Japanese music, but it seems that it’s wonderfully versatile, as the following clip shared by Jayroo over on Twitter proves.

Here’s virtuosic shamisen player Sayo Komada playing a rather astounding version of Guns N’ Roses ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. The fantastic bass player is Bret Crow.

People loved it.

If you want more of that kind of thing (and why wouldn’t you), you’ll find Sayo here on TikTok.

Source @jayroo69 Image Screengrab, Screengrab