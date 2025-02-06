This version of Guns N’ Roses ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ played on the Japanese shamisen is a rare treat

Entertainment guns n' roses Japan

The shamisen is a traditional Japanese instrument with three strings, played with a plectrum called a bachi (thanks Wiki!).

It’s long been a staple of traditional Japanese music, but it seems that it’s wonderfully versatile, as the following clip shared by Jayroo over on Twitter proves.

Here’s virtuosic shamisen player Sayo Komada playing a rather astounding version of Guns N’ Roses ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. The fantastic bass player is Bret Crow.

"Welcome To The Jungle" played on a Japanese shamisen. This goes hard AF pic.twitter.com/fHdnN3IF4Z — Jayroo (@jayroo69) February 2, 2025

People loved it.

If you want more of that kind of thing (and why wouldn’t you), you’ll find Sayo here on TikTok.

Source @jayroo69 Image Screengrab, Screengrab