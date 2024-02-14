Entertainment

The band behind the viral Guns N’ Roses cover had the best response to this snarky comment

Poke Staff. Updated February 14th, 2024

In 2021, singer Adam Ezegelian, a former finalist on American Idol, went wildly viral with his band Adam and the Metal HawksAMH band – thanks to their very unusual rendition of the Guns N’ Roses hit Sweet Child of Mine.

@amhband Those Harmonies are !#sweetchildofmine #gunsandroses #rock #music #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #guitar #meme ♬ original sound – AMH Band

It has recently started started doing the rounds again thanks to this post.

Someone named King Libertarian had a less flattering reaction.

He definitely missed the mark with that one, and most people gave it the thumbs down.

The best reaction, however, came from AMH band themselves.

That’s how you handle unnecessary snark.

Follow them for more great music and that fantastic sense of humour.

