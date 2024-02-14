The band behind the viral Guns N’ Roses cover had the best response to this snarky comment

Entertainment

It has recently started started doing the rounds again thanks to this post.

His voice pic.twitter.com/S6jOpGTZvX — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 9, 2024

Someone named King Libertarian had a less flattering reaction.

He definitely missed the mark with that one, and most people gave it the thumbs down.

1.

Yes. Women are famous for hating musicians with a sense of humor. https://t.co/nU4FNLpa3P — The Magnificent Maestro Morgan (@MaestroMorgan17) February 12, 2024

2.

They may have girlfriends, they may not – music guys usually do, honestly – but what is obvious and is far more important is that they know what friendship is. Huge win. Banging cover too. https://t.co/aRsnWPXDxY — David Rowe (@mrdavidrowe) February 12, 2024

3.

It’s weird how any videos of guys having fun triggers the right wing alpha male wannabe types https://t.co/FNxZqoxEXP — Fossil Locator (@FossilLocator) February 12, 2024

4.

These dude reminds me of son and his nerdy friends. Trust me kids like this don’t just have girlfriends, they have fan clubs. You know who doesn’t though? Douchebag internet libertarians. https://t.co/nradVFfPqv — Omar Kinnarath (@OK4DMC) February 13, 2024

5.

Hi, quick question, have you ever spoken to a woman? — Philip Bunn (@PhilipDBunn) February 12, 2024

6.

Y’all really have no idea what traits women are attracted to goofiness, musical talent, close friends, and ability to make you laugh adds several points to the attractiveness scale — kim (@thestonedterf) February 12, 2024

7.

Haha, you have no idea mate! These guys are hilarious and the singer has an awesome voice. Yeah girls dig that! Go get some music lessons — la scapigliata (@lascapigliata8) February 12, 2024

8.

lol no this is incredible i guarantee you they’re not short of female interest so many men fundamentally don’t understand women’s attraction, huh? https://t.co/UDSkSD2PRn — Laura Elliott (@TinyWriterLaura) February 12, 2024

9.

These are four attractive guys in a successful rock band and you are an online libertarian https://t.co/VmtMtbfgRJ — evan (@esjesjesj) February 13, 2024

The best reaction, however, came from AMH band themselves.

Accepting girlfriend applications btw https://t.co/mmE3DnsS8a — AMH Band (@AMHband) February 13, 2024

That’s how you handle unnecessary snark.

This is why I haven’t abandoned twitter https://t.co/RrBlG0Hq3N — W. Johnson (@WJohnson68) February 14, 2024

When I was 20 this would have impressed me enough to go out with one of you, tbh. King twat can shut up. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 13, 2024

Someone get that fool some aloe for that burn https://t.co/SIqTTdxaAs pic.twitter.com/fM7ereOeML — Plush Dragon (@PlushDragon_) February 13, 2024

Follow them for more great music and that fantastic sense of humour.

