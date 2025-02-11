It’s 10 years since this fabulous London Underground tale first went viral and it’s still got people applauding today
A tale of the London Underground from back in the day – 10 years back in the day, in fact – that is still delighting people today.
It was first shared by @jamieklingler who said: ‘This is the best thing I’ve seen on FB in a long time’ and it’s fair to say it’s been featured by us once or twice since then.
Boom!
‘Old lady is my hero.’
@RobMajteles
‘She is my new role model! Hope I have her spirit when that old :-)’
@WorkPsychol
‘I hope that I am such an elder.’
@nitpickette
READ MORE
Mel Brooks’ brilliantly funny Cary Grant story remains one of the best chat show clips of all time
Source @jamieklingler