Trump announced that he and Putin have agreed to start Russia-Ukraine peace talks, and then he informed Ukraine – 26 sceptical responses

US donald trump Ukraine

Three weeks after taking office, Donald Trump has set the wheels in motion to end the war in Ukraine – something he had claimed during his campaign that he would achieve in one day.

GUARDIAN: Trump says he has opened talks with Putin to end war in Ukraine #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LkxBiUOLo4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 12, 2025

By a huge coincidence, the dramatic development came just a day after the release of American schoolteacher Marc Fogel from a Russian prison, more than ten years earlier than his sentence was due to end, thanks to an unspecified deal between Vladimir Putin and Trump.

President Trump welcomes prisoner released by Russia, Marc Fogel to the White House. Fogel: "President Putin was very generous and statesmanlike in granting me a pardon." Q: "What were the terms of this deal?" Trump: "Very fair. Very reasonable, not like deals we've seen…" pic.twitter.com/5olI3D9Xsi — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2025

There was immediate speculation about whether concessions on Ukraine could form part of the deal – especially after this comment.

Trump on Ukraine: “They may be Russian some day, or they may not be Russian someday.” F you, Donald. Ukraine is a proud, independent nation, and it will NEVER be part of Russia.

pic.twitter.com/ZZOeu4X38v — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 11, 2025

It soon emerged that the release of prolific cybercriminal Alexander Vinnik was part of the Trump-Putin agreement.

Donald Trump swapped Russian prisoner Alexander Vinnik for the release of Marc Fogel. You know, the guy who facilitated the transfer of billions of dollars to criminals across the world, supported drug trafficking rings, ransomware attacks, the corruption of public officials,… pic.twitter.com/4rglt53HaW — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 12, 2025

It took another lengthy (reportedly 90-minute) phone call between the two presidents to agree to a formal start to ‘peace talks’ regarding Ukraine.

He later spoke to Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, although that report was a little shorter, and less like the diary entry of a smitten schoolgirl.

Whatever may be going on in his head, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a positive and extremely diplomatic face to the world, both at his nightly address to Ukranians, and in this post.

I had a meaningful conversation with @POTUS. We long talked about opportunities to achieve peace, discussed our readiness to work together at the team level, and Ukraine’s technological capabilities—including drones and other advanced industries. I am grateful to President Trump… pic.twitter.com/2SIOTX3jEp — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 12, 2025

Although the talks have technically not begun, the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (Yes, we’re still pinching ourselves over that one, too) broadly spelt out U.S. policy on the next steps.

Hegseth: "We must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective … the US does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement." pic.twitter.com/n08HaWYJt1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2025

Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko summed up the noises coming out of the Department of Defense.

So we are supposed to give up our national territory, vow never to join NATO no matter what Russia does to us, AND also give Donald Trump our rare earth metals? That's a very interesting deal from an aggressor and a partner that was to support our security in exchange for… — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 12, 2025

His comment was very much in line with levels of optimism elsewwhere.

Trump‘s call with Putin makes no mention of the fact that Russia started this unprovoked invasion and that Putin continues it every day and could end the killing at any time. Putin is a war criminal, a mass murderer still on the loose. Normalizing him is abhorrent. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 12, 2025

Donald Trump says he spoke with Zelenskyy and calls the war in Ukraine "ridiculous." Perhaps he should tell Putin to GTFO then. pic.twitter.com/YA8kG2IyYM — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 12, 2025

It certainly will be interesting to see what concessions Trump is able to get from Putin. So far, it sounds like the dictator who invaded our ally gets everything he wants and gives up nothing. We will see. pic.twitter.com/KDlxFsAApm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 12, 2025

If you could find a way to generate electricity from Ronald Reagan spinning in his grave you'd be able to power the Eastern Seaboard right now. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 12, 2025

Had call with Trump. Apparently "The Art of the Deal" is to give me everything I want. — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) February 12, 2025

Putin: Now bark like a dog. Trump: Woof! pic.twitter.com/Mr1kZXwx7Q — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 12, 2025

Donald Trump negotiating a Ukraine deal with Putin: pic.twitter.com/cxLfNZMSnu — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) February 12, 2025

As a Ukrainian, I just want to say: fuck all of you who voted for Trump, chose to vote for a third candidate, or stayed at home. Ukrainian blood is on your hands – not that you care, but still. https://t.co/Ly6DS5OmJP — redhead ophelia ️‍ (@redhead_ophelia) February 12, 2025

So let me get this straight—Putin gives Trump a prisoner, and the next day Pete Hegseth is on TV parroting Kremlin talking points about Ukraine? What exactly was included in that trade deal? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 12, 2025

I’m glad that the teacher was brought home from Russia… But clearly Trump just threw Ukraine COMPLETELY under the bus. — Lisa Glass (@LMplusG) February 12, 2025

