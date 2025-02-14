27 of the most memorable and totally mystifying pictures from the always entertaining ‘confusing perspectives’ on Reddit

Weird World Confusing reddit

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘confusing perspective’ which, as the name suggests, is full of pictures taken from unusual and unlikely perspectives, so much so that they will totally mess with your brain.

We’ve looked at a whole bunch and these 27 played havoc with our noggin. See what you make of them …

1. ‘Two giants?’

2. ‘Literally standing above my girlfriend’

3. ‘Think the dog is looking a little deflated’

4. ‘Fell sleep with the remote’

5. ‘Looking extra thick’



6. ‘A leg with no upper body spotted in subway’

7. ‘The mythical Annubis’

8. ‘Floating bin’

9. ‘What in the world!’

