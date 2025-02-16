Videos police

This video of a police motorcycle chase is a wild ride (literally)

David Harris. Updated February 16th, 2025

We’ve all seen police pursuit videos before. Back in the 90’s such videos were even compiled into prime time TV programmes such as ‘Police Camera Action!’. The format was so ubiquitous that it was satirised by Alan Partridge’s version – ‘Crash, Bang, Wallop! What a Video!”

But this police pursuit video, recorded near São Paulo in 2023, was a gripping, white knuckle motorcycle chase with ridiculously high speeds and plenty of near misses. Thanks to Enezator for sharing.

Let’s jump straight in. Buckle up!

Wow! That wouldn’t look out of place in a Hollywood movie. Others were in agreement …

Some things are more important than high-speed police pursuits.

Think we need a lie down after that!

Source Enezator Image Screengrab