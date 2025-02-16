This video of a police motorcycle chase is a wild ride (literally)

Videos police

We’ve all seen police pursuit videos before. Back in the 90’s such videos were even compiled into prime time TV programmes such as ‘Police Camera Action!’. The format was so ubiquitous that it was satirised by Alan Partridge’s version – ‘Crash, Bang, Wallop! What a Video!”

But this police pursuit video, recorded near São Paulo in 2023, was a gripping, white knuckle motorcycle chase with ridiculously high speeds and plenty of near misses. Thanks to Enezator for sharing.

Let’s jump straight in. Buckle up!

Forget all the police suspect chase scenes you know.pic.twitter.com/Jg1hHkRcSP — Enez Özen | Enezator (@Enezator) November 9, 2023

Wow! That wouldn’t look out of place in a Hollywood movie. Others were in agreement …

Worth spending all 5:52 minutes on this. — Kaustubh Katdare (@thebigk) November 9, 2023

They had to be two of the greatest motorcycle drivers of all time right…the one fleeing and the one chasing…ALSO super duper lucky. — Brian M. Gardiner (@brianmgardinerg) November 9, 2023

That’s the best possible ending in that scenario. — Not-So-Common-Sense (@lord7cloudy) November 9, 2023

Both drivers missed their callings as professional motorbike racers! — Dr Steve PhD (@Odds75) November 10, 2023

This felt like a GTA mission https://t.co/wfXK6581Aq — Fai (@alifeobserver) November 10, 2023

This is the most amazing, riveting, exciting, awe inspiring, criminally insane thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/m3Qo0QJX9T — Jeremy London (@SirJeremyLondon) November 10, 2023

Impossible to oversell this https://t.co/kofqqEQy20 — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) November 10, 2023

That little laugh at the end — Januki (@Januki_on_X) November 9, 2023

Some things are more important than high-speed police pursuits.

Forget about the chase, I was envious of how many zebra crossings there were in this neighbourhood! https://t.co/suVqI7QOZN pic.twitter.com/mNeL2CdyF6 — North Perth walker and rider. #CarCultureKills (@bikewalkperth) November 13, 2023

Think we need a lie down after that!

Source Enezator