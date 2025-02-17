‘What’s the weirdest thing you’ve discovered about your partner only after moving in together?’ – 23 quirks that can’t really be described as cute

Life r/AskUK relationships

When you meet someone new, the ‘getting to know you’ stage is a wonderful thing. You find out all their passions and interests and generally find out how delightful they are.

However, things change gear when you move in with someone and find out that was well as being lovely, they have some elements to their personalities that range from a bit weird to downright disgusting.

Reddit user SeasonBeneficial5871 posed the following question:

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve discovered about your partner only after moving in together?

They were inundated with answers from people who only learned about their partner’s quirks when it was a bit too late to back out.

1.

‘He will occasionally (usually when I’m not around to be appalled) eat dry tortellini straight out of the bag when he’s reading in bed.

Dry. Tortellini.’

–WorldWideWig

2.

‘He wanted to put all the cutlery just straight into a drawer without any divides between knives, forks and spoons. Just… All in there in a mess.’

–thekingofwintre

3.

‘He gets a weird feeling in his tummy and then goes to sit on the toilet for an hour until he has a bowel movement. I, apparently, wait until I get the cue to go to the bathroom before actually attempting. As I thought was normal.

He quite literally made fun of me yesterday for kicking him off the toilet. ‘You made me get up to only take 30 seconds??’. Dude you’ve been in there for 45 minutes and clearly nothing was happening if you could just let me in like that.’

–WeirdConnections

4.

‘He completely undresses before going to the bathroom to poop.’

–JasmineLaMore

5.

‘How every single cup of coffee is left 1/4 full around the apartment.’

–aDi_19850722

6.

‘I always thought that when movies or TV shows feature someone talking in their sleep, and they just spout random, silly nonsense, that it was mostly for comedic effect and wasn’t really a reflection of real life.

Nope. My partner talks in his sleep and it’s always just absolute random, silly nonsense. The most recent one was, in a tone of dismay: ‘There’s ice cream all over the stairs…’ followed by a drawn out ‘broooooooo’.

He also just periodically giggles in his sleep, which, frankly, is one of the most adorable things I’ve ever seen from another human.’

–T3nacityDog

7.

‘Evidently there is a right way and a wrong way to fold towels.’

–MrRGG

8.

‘How unbelievably, and almost uniquely, normal she is. She has no drama. No family issues. No trauma induced fetishes. She likes Superman and loves people for who they are. She’s mild mannered and kind. Loves animals. Like she has ZERO crazy. We’ve never raised our voices to one another in 9 years together.

Coming from 30 years of chaotic relationships, it’s still a little unsettling to me sometimes. Like we’ve been married 7 years now and I still wait for the crazy to pop up, but there very well may just not be any. She’s the definition of a breath of fresh air. Every day.’

–lajaunie

9.

‘He set tons of alarms, but none actually wake him up.’

–brooklynskyeee

10.

‘While I’m cooking, he insists on opening the goddamn oven MULTIPLE TIMES to check if it’s ready. Makes me homicidal.’

–geek_the_greek

11.

‘We were fixing to watch a movie and he wanted popcorn. He said ‘too bad we don’t have any lettuce’. I asked if he wanted a salad, he said ‘No, I want popcorn and lettuce.’ He said he never said anything at the movie theatre because he always knows they never have lettuce. The man eats bites of lettuce and popcorn together. His whole family does.’

–IllTechnician5828

12.

‘He wakes up every night to find something to eat from the fridge while half asleep.. And drops food all the way from the fridge back to bed. And sometimes leaves cutlery in the fridge.’

–OldFun9706