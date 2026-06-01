Pete Hegseth’s workout video with the Marines prompted a world of mockery and he might want to find a new trainer – 15 takedowns from the frontline of Twitter

Politics fail Pete hegseth workout

Nobody embodies the stifling omnipresence of the Trump Administration quite like Pete Hegseth.

The Secretary of Defence, sorry, War, would appear to be completely unqualified for his job, and yet he can’t help but show up everywhere and meddle.

For a person in his position, that usually means making bad decisions from the comfort of an air conditioned office that negatively impact the entire military and American public at large.

But Hegseth has put his own spin on overstepping boundaries with a number of personal appearances with America’s service people.

His latest was a workout with Marines. Hegseth showed up puffed out in a “This is War” t-shirt alongside his wife (who serves no official government role) and went through the motions alongside actual service people trying to do their jobs.

The footage was not kind to Trump’s lickspittle in chief, and quite right too.

This is our Secretary of a War, Pete Hegseth. No wonder why we appear to suck at war. pic.twitter.com/qHEoptcnpK — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 30, 2026

The replies online had a field day trying to interpret what, exactly, Hegseth was trying to accomplish with this latest publicity stunt.

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Hesgeth has no business leading an army. It’s clear this is theatre and cosplay. He isn’t remotely qualified or suited for this. https://t.co/975gC3MtBM — Gator⚡Gum (@gator_gum) May 30, 2026

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Did someone tell him he was playing the Sugar Plum Fairy in the military version of The Nutcracker? What’s happening in this video? — SarcasmSavesLives (@AveryAsh819) May 30, 2026

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No wonder he was always LAST PICKED on the playground 😂 — IlliniOrange86 🧡💙 (@Orange86Illini) May 30, 2026

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