Politics fail Pete hegseth workout

Pete Hegseth’s workout video with the Marines prompted a world of mockery and he might want to find a new trainer – 15 takedowns from the frontline of Twitter

Saul Hutson. Updated June 1st, 2026

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Nobody embodies the stifling omnipresence of the Trump Administration quite like Pete Hegseth.

The Secretary of Defence, sorry, War, would appear to be completely unqualified for his job, and yet he can’t help but show up everywhere and meddle.

For a person in his position, that usually means making bad decisions from the comfort of an air conditioned office that negatively impact the entire military and American public at large.

But Hegseth has put his own spin on overstepping boundaries with a number of personal appearances with America’s service people.

His latest was a workout with Marines. Hegseth showed up puffed out in a “This is War” t-shirt alongside his wife (who serves no official government role) and went through the motions alongside actual service people trying to do their jobs.

The footage was not kind to Trump’s lickspittle in chief, and quite right too.

The replies online had a field day trying to interpret what, exactly, Hegseth was trying to accomplish with this latest publicity stunt.

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