This pasta cookery tip takes a darkly comic turn, and the internet is lapping it up

Comedian, musician and chef Henry Phillips has been teaching people how to make delicious food for more than ten years via his hit social media account Henry’s Kitchen.

A video he shared on Instagram five weeks ago has now gone viral on Twitter – and it’s not because of his slightly dubious tip for cooking perfect spaghetti.

Here’s the original. Pay close attention.

“I remember when I was a kid, growing up, my friend Justin and I wanted to make a rollercoaster, so we started saving money by putting our lunch money in a shoe box. Then, after about six months, we had a couple of hundred dollars in there. But it turns out that my friend Justin’s sister’s boyfriend had found the shoe box and he stole the money to pay for an abortion.”

Well, that took a turn, but at least the spaghetti will be evenly cooked.

This is the post that brought Henry to Twitter’s attention.

Bro just threw in a little fun fact half way through pic.twitter.com/2C4NJ5CCu3 — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) February 17, 2025

We have a sneaking suspicion that some people didn’t realise it was comedy.

There’s plenty more where that came from, and you can find it on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Source Henry’s Kitchen Image Screengrab