This American chef ‘fixed’ the classic British beans on toast and it was basically a declaration of war – 16 super tasty bite backs

No other item of British food seems to disgust our American friends more than beans on toast.

Enter foodie and content creator Epicurious Expeditions, who has gone viral with a gussied-up recipe she has for beans on toast.

Wait– maybe beans & toast ain’t that bad pic.twitter.com/Ki8UoOoznk — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) January 23, 2025

She starts her video by holding up a plate of beans on toast as we’d know it, calling it bad and then throwing it away. Epicurious then goes on to make her own recipe “with the goal of their actually being flavour in mine”.

Her recipe includes frying sausage, pepper, garlic and onion, before adding smoked neck bones, red beans, spices, and herbs, while for the bread she fries cornbread in butter and honey.

No doubt it looks and sounds delicious, but coming for beans and toast the way she did, means she got quite the response.

ANYWAYYYYY BRITISH beans on toast hits every time — Plantain Babe (@JayMCMXCIV) January 24, 2025

beans on toast sounds shit to american bc their canned baked beans are SWEET the british ones taste completely different https://t.co/sdaV3sxssv pic.twitter.com/pxzRMaFozg — zoe ☆ (@zoesenaa) January 24, 2025

Bet this tastes like shit , og British beans with a bit of chilli and cheese ‍ — BIGGLEBEATS (@BiggleBeats) January 24, 2025

I think the one thing Americans don’t understand about Britain is that it’s far less capitalistic, and most people have less money and less time available. Beans on toast becomes a meal for many families because it’s quick and affordable. It’s a lemons to lemonade situation. — Mr. Kensington (@MrKensingtonHQ) January 24, 2025

What she made is going on rice. Nobody has time to make that for breakfast — V. Mr Ncube (@theonlyVusi) January 23, 2025

She basically rebranded pinto beans and cornbread and thought we wouldn’t catch on — millionaireJoe (@thunderfan28) January 24, 2025

I’m so sorry to this woman but eating beans on toast with melty cheese on a cold day is basically the only time I feel proud to be British. https://t.co/K2j2Yah4VO — SA (@s_ar302) January 24, 2025

