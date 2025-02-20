People are sharing lies they tell their girlfriends and wives, and it’s a lot more wholesome than you’d expect – 19 of the best

Life r/AskReddit

Someone on r/AskReddit named PanTaLLok had a question for men only …

Men of Reddit, what is something you tell your girlfriend/wife that is completely untrue?

You’d think the responses would be like Andrew Tate’s inbox or a comedy club in the 70s, but it didn’t turn out that way. Many of these lies were quite wholesome.

1.



Veetojek

Via Pexels

2.

I understand. Even if I don’t and don’t really know what she is talking about, she needs to vent, and when I say I understand, she can move on.

Nordjyde

3.

The lawn is too wet to mow.

rubberfootman

4.

“Nah, I don’t want it, you go ahead.”

ManicDigressive

5.

That each of my 11 guitars are only worth a few hundred dollars.

Baconishilarious

6.

I’ll come to bed after one more game.

Mai_man

7.



Axeman020

Via Pexels

8.



No matter what, I’ll always tell her dinner was delicious. Just because it’s how I was brought up. Just the appreciation of her cooking for me, is all I need. I don’t care how it tastes. 99% of the time, it’s absolutely fine anyways.

Cloude_stryfe

9.

That I heard her the first time.

Advertisinglogical22

10.