People are sharing lies they tell their girlfriends and wives, and it’s a lot more wholesome than you’d expect – 19 of the best
Someone on r/AskReddit named PanTaLLok had a question for men only …
Men of Reddit, what is something you tell your girlfriend/wife that is completely untrue?
You’d think the responses would be like Andrew Tate’s inbox or a comedy club in the 70s, but it didn’t turn out that way. Many of these lies were quite wholesome.
1.
Veetojek
Via Pexels
2.
I understand. Even if I don’t and don’t really know what she is talking about, she needs to vent, and when I say I understand, she can move on.
Nordjyde
3.
The lawn is too wet to mow.
rubberfootman
4.
“Nah, I don’t want it, you go ahead.”
ManicDigressive
5.
That each of my 11 guitars are only worth a few hundred dollars.
Baconishilarious
6.
I’ll come to bed after one more game.
Mai_man
7.
Axeman020
Via Pexels
8.
No matter what, I’ll always tell her dinner was delicious. Just because it’s how I was brought up. Just the appreciation of her cooking for me, is all I need. I don’t care how it tastes. 99% of the time, it’s absolutely fine anyways.
Cloude_stryfe
9.
That I heard her the first time.
Advertisinglogical22
10.
That smell isn’t me.
PloppyTheSpaceship