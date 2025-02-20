Life r/AskReddit

People are sharing lies they tell their girlfriends and wives, and it’s a lot more wholesome than you’d expect – 19 of the best

Poke Staff. Updated February 20th, 2025

Someone on r/AskReddit named PanTaLLok had a question for men only …

Men of Reddit, what is something you tell your girlfriend/wife that is completely untrue?

You’d think the responses would be like Andrew Tate’s inbox or a comedy club in the 70s, but it didn’t turn out that way. Many of these lies were quite wholesome.

1.

I compliment her painted nails. I couldn't give a fuck but she cares about it so I do my part. Image of someone painting their nails. (Hands only in shot)
Veetojek
2.

I understand. Even if I don’t and don’t really know what she is talking about, she needs to vent, and when I say I understand, she can move on.
Nordjyde

3.

The lawn is too wet to mow.
rubberfootman

4.

“Nah, I don’t want it, you go ahead.”
ManicDigressive

5.

That each of my 11 guitars are only worth a few hundred dollars.
Baconishilarious

6.

I’ll come to bed after one more game.
Mai_man

7.

That she is "the softest and the cuddliest"... She is not. The cat is. With an image of a man holding up a Bengal cat, while his pregnant partner leans on his back
Axeman020
8.


No matter what, I’ll always tell her dinner was delicious. Just because it’s how I was brought up. Just the appreciation of her cooking for me, is all I need. I don’t care how it tastes. 99% of the time, it’s absolutely fine anyways.
Cloude_stryfe

9.

That I heard her the first time.
Advertisinglogical22

10.

That smell isn’t me.
PloppyTheSpaceship

