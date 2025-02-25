One of the ‘nature, not therapy’ brigade shared their hot mental health take, and the takedowns should be available on the NHS

Twitter takedowns

We can count the number of times someone has suggested treating a broken bone with fresh air and a positive mental attitude on the fingers of one foot, yet it’s an oft-repeated suggestion for those suffering with mental health problems.

Twitter user @lichthauch often posts platitudes about the benefits of nature – and we’re absolutely not suggesting it wouldn’t do most people good to have downtime in the fresh air. The father and husband, who displays a cross in his bio, also talks about the importance of God, the danger of the devil, and a lot of quasi-philosophical nonsense that makes us wonder if it might be Adrian Mole’s alt account.

He recently posted this little piece of Quote-of-the-Day desk calendar BS, and it probably didn’t get the reception he might have hoped.

It spectacularly combined a misunderstanding of therapy, history, and how much piss can be taken out of one person if they say something stupid on the internet. The clapbacks were on point.

And their life expectancy was like 30 years — HOOPS SZN ⚔️ Izzo (@burner_izzo) February 23, 2025

My ancestors weren’t debt slaves (higher education, woop woop) in an oligarchic technocratic democracy — Patrick Lockwood (@DoctorLockwood) February 21, 2025

As do we!

Our ancestors didn’t have many things, such as trained surgeons and antibiotics etc, yet they had no fewer cases (proportionately) of melancholy and suicide than we have today. Life is tough whenever one lives it, and it has been that way since Eden!… — JesseLeighBrackstone (@JesseLeighBrack) February 24, 2025

You forgot Dysentery — Quatro (@OuttaPhaze) February 22, 2025

And they had no luxury. They had lions, hard surfaces, harsh weather. — Blond (@BlondB00) February 21, 2025

Such a fucking stupid argument. Our ancestors didn't have cars so ig we shouldn't drive. Our ancestors didn't buy food from stores they went out and hunted for it! Our ancestors also didn't have phones to post dumb shit like this on https://t.co/FG2gwAMEoI — Lxxwie (@Lxxwie) February 23, 2025

