Twitter takedowns

One of the ‘nature, not therapy’ brigade shared their hot mental health take, and the takedowns should be available on the NHS

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 25th, 2025

We can count the number of times someone has suggested treating a broken bone with fresh air and a positive mental attitude on the fingers of one foot, yet it’s an oft-repeated suggestion for those suffering with mental health problems.

Twitter user @lichthauch often posts platitudes about the benefits of nature – and we’re absolutely not suggesting it wouldn’t do most people good to have downtime in the fresh air. The father and husband, who displays a cross in his bio, also talks about the importance of God, the danger of the devil, and a lot of quasi-philosophical nonsense that makes us wonder if it might be Adrian Mole’s alt account.

He recently posted this little piece of Quote-of-the-Day desk calendar BS, and it probably didn’t get the reception he might have hoped.

@lichthauch your ancestors didn't have therapy. they had forests, mountains, deserts and oceans.

It spectacularly combined a misunderstanding of therapy, history, and how much piss can be taken out of one person if they say something stupid on the internet. The clapbacks were on point.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2