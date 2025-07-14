Donald Trump’s ‘solution’ to the Texas flood tragedy was the new dictionary definition of simplistic (or should that be idiotic?) – 19 furious and utterly on-point responses

Politics donald trump Texas

The people of Texas are still recovering from the devastating floods that ravaged the state as the death toll climbs over 130. The more reporting that comes out points to a disorganized relief effort hamstrung by a lack of funds and slow response times.

Now the head of state is offering his solution. And it’s as simple-minded as you can imagine.

Trump on the Texas flood response: “Maybe they should’ve had bells or something go off.” pic.twitter.com/QZ4m1jRsjv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2025

This didn’t go over well online, as people were lightning quick to point out the hypocrisy of his incoherent answer and how little pushback he received during this “exclusive” interview with his actual daughter-in-law.

1.

It should be a felony to be this dumb. Instead it’s the most powerful man in the free world. — Mason (@masonisonx) July 13, 2025

2.

How is it possible that Trump’s editor looked at this video and decided this is perfect, let’s just go with this. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) July 13, 2025

3.

Is there a precedent for a sitting president being interviewed by a direct family member as a “serious” piece of journalism? — Spencer (@spencert7) July 13, 2025

4.

That comment is not just flippant, it’s also deeply disrespectful to Texans facing devastation. Lives have been lost. Families displaced. Entire communities underwater. What they need is emergency aid, compassion, and leadership, not sarcasm and blame-shifting. Real leaders… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) July 13, 2025

5.

6.

His wife makes him wear a bell around the house. It works — Smart Shaheen Holloway (@WillardSmart) July 13, 2025

7.

Jesus tap dancing Christ this guy is a fucking case study on rapid cognitive decline. — Russell Gooch (@Hit_Him_Not_Me) July 13, 2025

8.

Or maybe you shouldn’t have fired all the weather forecasters! pic.twitter.com/clYk5O9aX6 — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) July 13, 2025

9.

This makes me ill. Children died, families are in grieving pain, and to hear the president of the United States say (in hindsight) that they “should’ve had bells”. I hope parents and loved ones of victims sue the pants off of this ill prepared government. — Claire S (@SaintLaurant) July 13, 2025

10.