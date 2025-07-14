Sport football Jeremy Clarkson
Jeremy Clarkson told America they’re doing football wrong and the fury of these snowflake Magas was a joy to behold
Like most people, you may not have been paying too much attention to the football Club World Cup, which came to a climax on Sunday with Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Parish Saint-German in the final at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey.
The tournament comes a year before the US hosts the World Cup and given the state of the America right now, it promises to be quite a spectacle, and not necessarily in a good way.
And just like the Super Bowl the Americans put on a half-time music show including Coldplay and a whole bunch of other acts to keep fans entertained while the teams took a breather.
Doja Cat performing “Woman” at the FIFA Club World Cup halftime show. pic.twitter.com/9wrXFNOaCo
— Doja HQ (@DojaHQs) July 13, 2025
And we mention all this because Jeremy Clarkson took time out from pulling pints in his pub to tell Americans – the whole of America, in fact – that they’re doing football wrong.
People of America. So you know. Half time at a football match is for a pie. Not singing.
— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 13, 2025
And we’re glad he did because it prompted a tsunami of fury from these snowflake Magas furious that a Brit deemed to tell them how to do football.
1.
That’s quite a word salad just to say your grandfather surrendered at Yorktown
— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 13, 2025
2.
it’s not football, it’s soccer… our military budget is 1 trillion a year, your military budget is beans on toast, we do what we want…
— BillionthOne (@BillionthOne) July 13, 2025
And you are doing. And the whole world is laughing it’s arse off at you.
— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 13, 2025
3.
There are two types of countries in this world. Those that make soccer its national game and those that have put man on the moon.
— Dave (@tecnomuzik) July 13, 2025
4.
It’s not a match, it’s a game. Match is what you use to light candles. And a pitch is what you throw in baseball.
— will finchman (@FinchmanWill) July 13, 2025
5.
Correct form is United States of America . America is a continent , not a country .
— pablo ⬡ (@0xpablockchain) July 13, 2025
6.
It’s called soccer, so you know.
— CG (@CGHEREE) July 13, 2025
7.
Then, don’t play here? And, by the way, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is from the musical “Carousel”, and has NOTHING to do with kicky-ball…
— Jeannie King (@Delzy17) July 13, 2025
8.
You do you, Englandistan.
I still like you. Most of you.
God Bless the farmers.
— Golden West IDP (@WestIdp) July 13, 2025
9.
People of England. Just so you know, Halftime is for vibes, not indigestion. Let the people sing!
— Menace (@Dethroner101) July 13, 2025
Not as if it was invented over here or anything, right?
Jeremy, you should know that the Americans are uncultured
— frappharden (@frappharden) July 13, 2025
Steady on! There’s room for everyone here.
