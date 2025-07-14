Jeremy Clarkson told America they’re doing football wrong and the fury of these snowflake Magas was a joy to behold

Sport football Jeremy Clarkson

Like most people, you may not have been paying too much attention to the football Club World Cup, which came to a climax on Sunday with Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Parish Saint-German in the final at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey.

The tournament comes a year before the US hosts the World Cup and given the state of the America right now, it promises to be quite a spectacle, and not necessarily in a good way.

And just like the Super Bowl the Americans put on a half-time music show including Coldplay and a whole bunch of other acts to keep fans entertained while the teams took a breather.

Doja Cat performing “Woman” at the FIFA Club World Cup halftime show. pic.twitter.com/9wrXFNOaCo — Doja HQ (@DojaHQs) July 13, 2025

And we mention all this because Jeremy Clarkson took time out from pulling pints in his pub to tell Americans – the whole of America, in fact – that they’re doing football wrong.

People of America. So you know. Half time at a football match is for a pie. Not singing. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 13, 2025

And we’re glad he did because it prompted a tsunami of fury from these snowflake Magas furious that a Brit deemed to tell them how to do football.

1.

That’s quite a word salad just to say your grandfather surrendered at Yorktown — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 13, 2025

2.

it’s not football, it’s soccer… our military budget is 1 trillion a year, your military budget is beans on toast, we do what we want… — BillionthOne (@BillionthOne) July 13, 2025

And you are doing. And the whole world is laughing it’s arse off at you. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) July 13, 2025

3.

There are two types of countries in this world. Those that make soccer its national game and those that have put man on the moon. — Dave (@tecnomuzik) July 13, 2025

4.

It’s not a match, it’s a game. Match is what you use to light candles. And a pitch is what you throw in baseball. — will finchman (@FinchmanWill) July 13, 2025

5.

Correct form is United States of America . America is a continent , not a country . — pablo ⬡ (@0xpablockchain) July 13, 2025

6.

It’s called soccer, so you know. — CG (@CGHEREE) July 13, 2025

7.

Then, don’t play here? And, by the way, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is from the musical “Carousel”, and has NOTHING to do with kicky-ball… — Jeannie King (@Delzy17) July 13, 2025

8.

You do you, Englandistan. I still like you. Most of you. God Bless the farmers. — Golden West IDP (@WestIdp) July 13, 2025

9.

People of England. Just so you know, Halftime is for vibes, not indigestion. Let the people sing! — Menace (@Dethroner101) July 13, 2025

Not as if it was invented over here or anything, right?

Jeremy, you should know that the Americans are uncultured — frappharden (@frappharden) July 13, 2025

Steady on! There’s room for everyone here.

