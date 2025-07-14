Sport football Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson told America they’re doing football wrong and the fury of these snowflake Magas was a joy to behold

John Plunkett. Updated July 14th, 2025

Like most people, you may not have been paying too much attention to the football Club World Cup, which came to a climax on Sunday with Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Parish Saint-German in the final at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey.

The tournament comes a year before the US hosts the World Cup and given the state of the America right now, it promises to be quite a spectacle, and not necessarily in a good way.

And just like the Super Bowl the Americans put on a half-time music show including Coldplay and a whole bunch of other acts to keep fans entertained while the teams took a breather.

And we mention all this because Jeremy Clarkson took time out from pulling pints in his pub to tell Americans – the whole of America, in fact – that they’re doing football wrong.

And we’re glad he did because it prompted a tsunami of fury from these snowflake Magas furious that a Brit deemed to tell them how to do football.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Not as if it was invented over here or anything, right?

Steady on! There’s room for everyone here.

READ MORE

Rosie O’Donnell dubbed Donald Trump “King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan” after he threatened to revoke her citizenship

Source @JeremyClarkson