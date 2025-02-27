This video compilation of Donald Trump boasting about his superior knowledge pretty much sums him up

US donald trump

You can accuse Donald Trump of many things, but being excessively humble is not one of them. Sadly, his complete lack of humility is one of his attractions when it comes to the MAGA crowd, who seem to be drawn to his excessive boastfulness and preposterous pronouncements.

It seems that there’s absolutely nothing that Trump isn’t a self-proclaimed expert in, as this following 2020 video compilation by Now This – shared on Twitter by Amelia M – goes to prove.

Donald Trump is the dumbest president in American history Never Trump. #ImpeachTrumpNOW pic.twitter.com/LY9H8tfD75 — Amelia.M (@Amelia84M) February 24, 2025

Staggering, yet unsurprising stuff from the stable genius.

Let’s dive into the replies.

His followers never caught on to this. Sad. — BoserHoes (@BoserHoes) February 25, 2025

If someone were to wake up from a 20 year coma, they would probably think everyone was lying or crazy when they talk about Trump. — AmyWho? @amyowl73.bsky.social (@amyowl73) February 25, 2025

“The only thing I like about myself is modesty” – Comrade Virag, — lamarck (@lmrck) February 25, 2025

Trumpo definitely knows more about spouting BS than anybody else! — C Johnson (@redorgreen17) February 24, 2025

And this is exactly why America is so fucked! The guy’s an idiot who thinks he knows it all. — Alex (@Alexgill81) February 25, 2025

And yet his own mother said he was an idiot?

I'm more inclined to believe her than him. — Lee Jones (@LeeJone50103071) February 25, 2025

If only he knew how to do a days hard work — diapered Jane (@nappyjane) February 25, 2025

“No one knows about narcissism better than me” — Smash_Fan-56 (@smash_56) February 25, 2025

He certainly knew more than anyone how to dodge the draft 5 times — Darran James (@DarranJamesP) February 26, 2025

The only thing he doesn't know is how little he actually knows. https://t.co/WDT2BsB25K — Don Perreault (@DonPerreault) February 25, 2025

Nobody knows more about calling out Donald Trump than Jon Stewart.

