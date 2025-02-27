US donald trump

This video compilation of Donald Trump boasting about his superior knowledge pretty much sums him up

David Harris. Updated February 27th, 2025

You can accuse Donald Trump of many things, but being excessively humble is not one of them. Sadly, his complete lack of humility is one of his attractions when it comes to the MAGA crowd, who seem to be drawn to his excessive boastfulness and preposterous pronouncements.

It seems that there’s absolutely nothing that Trump isn’t a self-proclaimed expert in, as this following 2020 video compilation by Now This – shared on Twitter by Amelia M – goes to prove.

Staggering, yet unsurprising stuff from the stable genius.

Let’s dive into the replies.

Nobody knows more about calling out Donald Trump than Jon Stewart.

Source Now This Impact H/T Amelia.M Image Screengrab