Donald Trump is talking out of his blow-hole again, and this time he says he wants to be a whale psychiatrist

Donald Trump‘s three-hour chat with podcaster Joe Rogan is the gift that keeps on giving – and what it’s giving is the lies and demented ramblings of a man who shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the nuclear codes.

He claimed he didn’t lose the election, then tried to bring up Hunter Biden’s laptop again.

“Are you going to present this ever?” Joe Rogan gives Trump the opportunity to prove his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, he can’t and instead pivots to Hunter Biden’s laptop. In a classic moment, Trump slips and says “I lost”, and Joe Rogan laughs in his face. pic.twitter.com/5ohgvNo3OO — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 26, 2024

Do people usually boast about their good relations with dictators?

Trump said he told Kim Jong Un to just “chill out” on the nuclear missles and suggested he “just go to the beach” or build some waterfront condos in North Korea instead pic.twitter.com/1nPeQ28ky7 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 26, 2024

Trump pivoted around to one of his favourite topics – whales. Not for the first, or even the tenth time, he claimed offshore wind turbines drive whales insane – but this time, he went a step further.

just a couple of dudes chattin about whales being driven crazy by wind energy pic.twitter.com/fWKHj76gLF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2024

“The wind is rushing, the things are blowing, it’s a vibration and it makes noise. You know what it is, I wanna be a whale psychiatrist. It drives the whales frickin’ crazy.”

Where’s that cognitive test when you need it? Here’s how people have been reacting.

1.

Donald, on behalf of whales everywhere, please DO NOT become a whale psychiatrist. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 26, 2024

2.

So let me get this straight. The guy that is stupid enough to pay a porn star off with a check is smart enough to know what’s wrong with whales? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 26, 2024

3.

All makes sense now. pic.twitter.com/PN0M9rUe0M — Former Republican (@Sjacobs2020) October 26, 2024

4.

if he agrees to withdraw from the presidential race, i'm happy to advocate for the us government to provide him with a 10 million dollar grant to go study whale psychiatry off the coast of alaska — hi, no thanks (@HmmVryIntrstng) October 26, 2024

5.

Oh, how I wish he would have picked whale psychiatry as a career instead of politics. — Oeishik (@NoOneUnscripted) October 26, 2024

6.

The whales will need therapy because of him. Bro needs a shrink, not to be a shrink. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 26, 2024

7.

“I want to be a whale psychiatrist” Donald Trump, candidate for President of the fucking United States! Are you fucking kidding me right now?!? Holy shit!!! How is this real life?!? How?!? What the fuck are we DOING?!? — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) October 26, 2024

8.

Donald Trump: “I want to be a whale psychiatrist. It drives the whales freaking crazy if something happens with them, but they're getting washed up and yet the environmentalists they don't talk about, right?” It's time to take away Grandpa's car keys.pic.twitter.com/VN6Ru69XYi — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 27, 2024

9.