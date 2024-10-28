US donald trump

Donald Trump is talking out of his blow-hole again, and this time he says he wants to be a whale psychiatrist

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 28th, 2024

Donald Trump‘s three-hour chat with podcaster Joe Rogan is the gift that keeps on giving – and what it’s giving is the lies and demented ramblings of a man who shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the nuclear codes.

He claimed he didn’t lose the election, then tried to bring up Hunter Biden’s laptop again.

Do people usually boast about their good relations with dictators?

Trump pivoted around to one of his favourite topics – whales. Not for the first, or even the tenth time, he claimed offshore wind turbines drive whales insane – but this time, he went a step further.

“The wind is rushing, the things are blowing, it’s a vibration and it makes noise. You know what it is, I wanna be a whale psychiatrist. It drives the whales frickin’ crazy.”

Where’s that cognitive test when you need it? Here’s how people have been reacting.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2