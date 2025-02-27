This Tesla driver’s instant karma has become even more enjoyable in recent weeks, for obvious reasons

Life Tesla

Since Donald Trump won the US election and adopted Elon Musk, Tesla’s worldwide sales have fallen – in Europe by approximately 50 per cent.

The South African-American billionaire has been stripping back federal costs at the expense of jobs and services that are essential to the wellbeing – and even the survival – of people in America and overseas, so it’s no surprise that his popularity has tanked.

Thanks to the connection with Musk, Tesla cars and drivers have also become even less popular, which makes this anecdote from 2023 all the more enjoyable.

It was Canadian musician Aaron Chapman who entertained the internet, back in 2023, with this simple story of a Tesla driver, an appalling lack of manners and instant karma.

Aaron shared the tale over on Facebook, where he said –

“To the owner of the Black Tesla who parked behind the Orpheum on Seymour Street tonight, who told me to go fuck myself after I told them they’d likely get a parking ticket because of tour vehicles that were going to park there, who seemed to presume I was just some nosy civilian rather than the guy running the concert tonight, here’s a photo of the tow truck I called for your car, and a photo of me eating an ice cream cone while I watched it being towed. I don’t think I’ve ever had an ice cream cone that tasted so sweet and refreshing.”

The post has really struck a chord, turning up across several platforms and getting more support than criticism wherever it lands.

There’s just something about a rich, entitled rude person’s comeuppance that unites the rest of us under the rosy glow of schadenfreude.

Here’s a little of what Facebook users had to say about it.

You sir, are a frickin hero.

Mary-Anne Crevier

Little PP got yeeted in the most passive aggressive way possible in Vancouver ever. Just because you have a Tesla doesn’t mean shit.

Alex Rutkowski

You’d think the No Parking Signs dotting the streets would’ve been his first clue, and a verbal warning the second clue. Either way, he set himself up to get towed.

Calsey Diggens

When people ask what my turn-ons are, I’m sending them this post.

Amber Cadabra

I’d buy that person an ice cream. Nice move.

Mandie Leigh

Tesla owners are worse than BMW drivers nowadays.

Wyatt Linscott

Hahahaha Yesssss pettiness at its finest.

Aubrey Boyenko

Well, there are cameras on every side of that car, so I’m sure he saw the whole thing go down…lol

Terese Epp

Brilliant move. A dash of karma makes everything taste better.

John Adams

You just made my whole day!

Barbara A. Johnson

Since we didn’t get to see the Tesla driver’s face when he got back, let’s take a look at the next best thing.

To sum up …

Love to see it. Some fuckin people think the rules don’t apply to them and need a reality check.

Lincoln Scott

