This Brit’s magnificent Tesla takedown of Elon Musk just went wildly viral and never have so many Americans been talking about a London bus stop

John Plunkett. Updated February 25th, 2025

Elon Musk’s role as sidekick-in-chief to Donald Trump has presented Tesla owners with something of a moral dilemma – what to do with your expensively-acquired electric vehicle when the person most associated with them basically just did what looked very much like a Nazi salute?

Sure, there are many more people deserving of your sympathy than a Tesla owner, but it must be might the moral quandary, and with sales of the car almost halving in Europe, it appears many of them are voting with their wallets.

And just in case anyone was still in any doubt, @everyonehateselon over on TikTok just did this and it’s really rather marvellous.

@everyonehateselon Elon Musk just helped the far-right in win their best result since WW2 then called them to say congrats. So don’t buy his f*ing cars, yeah? #dontbuyaswasticar #elonmusk ♬ original sound – Everyone Hates Elon

And it went viral, wildly viral on both sides of the Atlantic.

To conclude …

Follow @everyonehateselon on TikTok here.

Source @everyonehateselon