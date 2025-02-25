This Brit’s magnificent Tesla takedown of Elon Musk just went wildly viral and never have so many Americans been talking about a London bus stop

US elon musk takedowns

Elon Musk’s role as sidekick-in-chief to Donald Trump has presented Tesla owners with something of a moral dilemma – what to do with your expensively-acquired electric vehicle when the person most associated with them basically just did what looked very much like a Nazi salute?

Sure, there are many more people deserving of your sympathy than a Tesla owner, but it must be might the moral quandary, and with sales of the car almost halving in Europe, it appears many of them are voting with their wallets.

And just in case anyone was still in any doubt, @everyonehateselon over on TikTok just did this and it’s really rather marvellous.

And it went viral, wildly viral on both sides of the Atlantic.

I’ll just leave this here TikTok – @everyonehateselon pic.twitter.com/6oyxpNQnPS — (@politicsusa46) February 24, 2025

Omg, I love it — Mike Pence’s Other Mother (@cooltxchick) February 24, 2025

#ResistanceUnited

Advertisement at a London bus stop… ya gotta love the British pic.twitter.com/hY0o768RTe — Libby Whittemore (@libbage55) February 24, 2025

Tesla now with automatic reverse, and third reich gear. https://t.co/cpZIhI93iw — Higgins Cartoons (@higginscartoons) February 24, 2025

Sometimes the Brits don’t fcuk around https://t.co/EnZz58pBZg — Nick McLaren (also on bsky) (@nickpmclaren) February 24, 2025

It’s the new SS model — Chris Lamrock (@ChrisLamrock) February 24, 2025

I used to dream of owning a Tesla. Now I wouldn’t drive one if it was given to me. https://t.co/EURQQTOcwg — @michetisseyre (@michetisseyre) February 25, 2025

I hope Tesla doesn’t start making tanks — Lizzy (@LizXMiller_1) February 24, 2025

To conclude …

just like to get whoever put this up in London a beer pic.twitter.com/j9BuXmbCS6 — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) February 24, 2025

Follow @everyonehateselon on TikTok here.

