What have you done to prepare for the apocalypse? We’re not trying to overly worry you or anything but you can’t be too careful, right?

My mum has a zombie drawer, for instance. It contains books on how to deal with the different types of zombie from popular culture, sections of rope, Gerber multitools and medical kits.

She also has a cupboard FILLED with tinned food and oatcakes. We’re prepared. We’re ready.

We mention this after DetroitsGoingToWin had a question for their fellow Redditors on Ask Reddit.

‘If you thought your country was three to six months away from a violent collapse, how would you prepare’

Which doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with zombies. But it could. And besides, many of the same preparations apply to both scenarios. So here goes… How have people prepared?

1.

I live in Bolivia. We have always been close to collapsing or in the middle of a collapse. Somehow we just survive.

–Kriskao

1a.

That’s comforting to hear

–Flat_Idea7598

2.

Really work hard on strengthening my relationships with my fellow community members.

–GSilky

3.

Cardio. Legit something that is crazy overlooked is how physically demanding fighting is, even just running around. You can have all the guns and bullets and food stockpiled and then get mowed down because you can’t run for more than 10 seconds. Go all out and carry a 35 pound pack on your back while you do it for extra realism.

–ChickenPicture

3a.

In the military, we were taught that if we stop moving, we die. This is especially the case with drones now. Soldiers think they can hide from them instead, but this isn’t the case.

–Druzhyna

3b.

If Zombieland taught us anything, it’s that cardio is Rule #1.

–Coffee_And_Bikes

4.

I would go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for this all to blow over.

–wepa_reddit

5.

Apparently, I just keep getting up and going to work, walking my dog, getting groceries, etc..

–doocurly

6.

Instead of obvious prepping, I joined a local hiking group to learn the terrain and made friends with people who have useful skills. My new friend Sarah’s a nurse, John’s ex-military, and Mike’s an expert gardener. Building a community might be more valuable than stockpiling supplies when everything falls apart.

–Handsome_Cupcake

7.

My dad is a doomer, we have a plan in place for a collapse. I live on 10 acres with cows and 100 chickens. Have a huge garden and my mother is a straight up wizard growing things. We have rifles for hunting and protection, rain barrels, solar generators, and a good bit of non perishables stored. Sisters are nurses, my BIL is a carpenter and hunter. We’ll just set up our community on this property and should be fine for a while.

–ReadySteady_GO

7a.

You need an alcoholic for your group?

–TheDandyWarhol

8.

Buy a gun and 1 bullet I’m Way too old for this shit

–meatsmoothie82

9.