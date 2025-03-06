“What’s a social norm that secretly annoys you?” – 17 pet peeves revealed

Life etiquette

Social norms either keep the world ticking along or stifle people’s personality and instincts, depending on your point of view, and they vary by country, region, and circumstance. What’s acceptable at a poolside in Mallorca may not go down well on a Camden high street, for example.

Science girl asked tweeters to consider those social norms, and how they feel about them.

What's a social norm that secretly annoys you? — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) March 5, 2025

That when someone is clearly lying we don't just stop him and say "Dude, you are clearly lying," we just let him go on lying because it is the polite thing to do. — Joe Campbell (@PhilosopherJoeC) March 5, 2025

People saying "bless you" when others sneeze. I don't need attention being brought to the fact I sneezed. — MKLiberty650 (@FrancieNolan6) March 5, 2025

Sing alongside at concerts, I hate it. I paid to hear professionals, not a bunch of drunk crooners. — Frank Drebin (@Dabeez666) March 5, 2025

Pants. — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) March 5, 2025

The call centre people who phone you cold and ask how you are before even telling you who they are and what company they’re from. — David Chaplin (@Davidchap9000) March 5, 2025

Phones. Everywhere, all the time. — Kentucky+the Over (@AirRaid07) March 5, 2025

Wrapping and bagging gifts and accompanying them with cards. It’s super expensive, time consuming, and unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/YXn2k9Zgu0 — Null (@TterThe) March 5, 2025

People pulling out their phone to record as a first reaction during an emergency rather than using the phone to call for help https://t.co/adnUjwbuBR — Tinkerbell (@MrsFancy_Dust) March 5, 2025

