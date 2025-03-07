US donald trump NATO

Donald Trump complained that Nato would never help the US and it was an epic self-own that money can’t buy

John Plunkett. Updated March 7th, 2025

Donald Trump’s got money on his mind – when does he not have money on his mind? – and he’s putting all of his analytical skills into America’s relationship with the rest of Nato.

And the world’s best deal maker (source: Donald Trump) concluded that the alliance formed in 1949 in the wake of WWII simply isn’t value for money for America because, well, can you imagine the other Nato countries coming to the aid of America if it was attacked?

Here’s what he had to say in the Oval Office on Thursday.

We like to think when he declines to name any other countries in Europe it wasn’t because he didn’t want to, it’s because he couldn’t think of any.

But anyway, if you’re wondering if this doesn’t quite ring true you’d be absolutely right. And when we say the entirety of the internet put Trump right, it’s only a teensy weensy bit of an exaggeration.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

