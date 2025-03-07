Donald Trump complained that Nato would never help the US and it was an epic self-own that money can’t buy

US donald trump NATO

Donald Trump’s got money on his mind – when does he not have money on his mind? – and he’s putting all of his analytical skills into America’s relationship with the rest of Nato.

And the world’s best deal maker (source: Donald Trump) concluded that the alliance formed in 1949 in the wake of WWII simply isn’t value for money for America because, well, can you imagine the other Nato countries coming to the aid of America if it was attacked?

Here’s what he had to say in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Trump on NATO: If the United States was in trouble and we called them and said we’ve got a problem. You think they’re going to come and protect us? I’m not so sure pic.twitter.com/6FxwLQtdiU — Acyn (@Acyn) March 6, 2025

We like to think when he declines to name any other countries in Europe it wasn’t because he didn’t want to, it’s because he couldn’t think of any.

But anyway, if you’re wondering if this doesn’t quite ring true you’d be absolutely right. And when we say the entirety of the internet put Trump right, it’s only a teensy weensy bit of an exaggeration.

1.

Who wants to tell him about Iraq and Afghanistan? Let alone that 911 was the only time article 5 has ever been invoked — AnEnemyWithin (@An_Enemy_Within) March 6, 2025

2.

THIS IS INSANE: Donald Trump, the sitting President of the United States, questions NATO’s commitment to America, despite the fact that NATO came to our aid when Article 5 was invoked after 9/11. Make sure everyone sees this.pic.twitter.com/jDXMFMVzZ0 — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) March 6, 2025

3.

BREAKING: Trump ignorantly attacks NATO: “If the US was in trouble and we called them… France, do you think they’re gonna come and protect us? I’m not so sure.” FACT: France lost 90 Lives and spent tens of billions of dollars fighting for us. FACT: The US is the only… pic.twitter.com/XlMtYDMGzR — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 6, 2025

4.

Yeah, remember that time you bragged about your building being the tallest in downtown Manhattan because the two taller ones had just been taken down by terrorists?

You know who came to help us when you didn’t do shit? NATO.pic.twitter.com/lM4vw7vbvZ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 7, 2025

5.

trump wanted NATO to pay more. NATO paid more. They won’t help us. They already have.

trump is a worthless, selfish asshole. — ✌️‍♂️ (@fxshea62) March 6, 2025

6.