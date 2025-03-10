Someone had the absolute gall to make a sinkful of tea, and Garron Noone gave it the hilarious NSFW review it deserved

Entertainment Garron Noone

Whoever came up with the concept of rage bait was an evil genius, because it’s probably responsible for hundreds of thousands of blood-pressure spikes every day – if not every hour. If they could harness that rage, it’d end the global energy crisis in a day.

Ladbible recently grabbed the attention of the internet with the diabolical idea to make tea for 20 people all at once …in a kitchen sink.

Check this out.

Take a few deep breaths, count to ten – perhaps make yourself a nice cup of tea, maybe even a pot of tea. When you’ve recovered, watch this hilarious, and NSFW, dressing down from the wonderful Garron Noone. It’s just the antidote you need.

“Everyone knows nothing pisses me off more than people who can’t make tea properly, but this video has clearly been made intentionally to leave the viewer in distress.”

Yes, but it’s worth the distress to get the Garron Noone response. We presume these commenters agree.

1.

I’m not well after seeing this.

pollypocketsy

2.

Pretty sure this is illegal.

PS

3.

I can hear my Grandmothers saying, “Jesus, Mary and Joseph” in unison now.

Didohas8

4.

Tbf, it’s tea for coworkers. So clearly it’s for the people you don’t like.

briancasey987

5.

That has to be rage bait cause I’m in a rage watching it!

Lootess

6.

I’m British and this pisses me off!!

Thomas (It’s Simba)

7.

Oh good god. My family have told me I make dish water tea but this.

Kat

8.

I didn’t even finish the video the first time because I felt so terrible watching. I went back to hear what Garron was saying.

Brittany Michelle

9.

At least they didn’t put the milk in first!!

ernielifee

10.

I give up now I can’t trust people to make tea anymore.

Gaa all day

11.

Oh my god I was laugh-crying so hard my wife got worried.

haaj peeh

We support kayoh_uk in their decision.

I’m calling the police.

Of course, it’s not Garron’s first – or even second – tea rodeo. Here’s how he reacted to the abomination that is air-fryer tea.

Have those police officers arrived yet?

