Politics fraud JD Vance

JD Vance’s announcement that he’s going to start holding politicians accountable for fraud got exactly the reaction you’d expect – 15 killer comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated May 28th, 2026

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JD Vance wants to play with the big boys so he’s taking on a new mission: fraud prevention.

The Vice President held his very own press conference to announce that he will be in charge of cutting fraud out of politics.

(Hold for laughter.)

Yes, seriously. The man who got where he is today by kowtowing to every demand Donald Trump made until they were in the White House wants to hold politicians who commit fraud accountable.

Here he is breaking down the problem.

Yes, the common American suffers when politicians commit fraud. Everyone agrees on that.

There’s only one problem with Vance heading up this movement and everyone in the comments was here to tell him what it was.

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In short –

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JD Vance got such a silent welcome for his most recent press conference you could hear a pin – and his approval ratings – drop

Source: Twitter @JDVance