JD Vance’s announcement that he’s going to start holding politicians accountable for fraud got exactly the reaction you’d expect – 15 killer comebacks

Politics fraud JD Vance

JD Vance wants to play with the big boys so he’s taking on a new mission: fraud prevention.

The Vice President held his very own press conference to announce that he will be in charge of cutting fraud out of politics.

(Hold for laughter.)

Yes, seriously. The man who got where he is today by kowtowing to every demand Donald Trump made until they were in the White House wants to hold politicians who commit fraud accountable.

Here he is breaking down the problem.

When politicians allow fraud to run rampant, normal Americans suffer. pic.twitter.com/RKiRbWJ2cx — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 26, 2026

Yes, the common American suffers when politicians commit fraud. Everyone agrees on that.

There’s only one problem with Vance heading up this movement and everyone in the comments was here to tell him what it was.

1.

Your boss was found liable of $400 million in fraud. You decided to be his running mate after you called him Hitler. Sit down. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 26, 2026

2.

Your boss has 37 felonies related to fraud. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) May 27, 2026

3.

President Trump was convicted of fraud, and has pardoned over 70 people convicted of fraud. https://t.co/iVMaE9Whza — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) May 26, 2026

4.

Your boss made 3,711 stock trades just in Q1 2026. https://t.co/t9QPHUbWBz — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) May 27, 2026

5.

Comment section hilarious https://t.co/6FuRd4K3zV — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) May 27, 2026

6.

So true. And it apparently includes the majority of those in the Trump administration, starting right at the top. https://t.co/muIyh3bnPF — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) May 27, 2026

7.

That’s why every Republican in Congress should be voted out https://t.co/4bPzcO2xfP — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) May 27, 2026

8.

True. You’re a fraud and we’re all suffering. https://t.co/PhJNYhxBXV — Chris Gloninger, CCM, CBM (@ChrisGloninger) May 26, 2026

9.

“I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody.” JD, ever eager, is holding your hand and looking deeply into your eyes as he makes your life impossible to afford and removes all aid. He’s a manipulative little liar, that JD. https://t.co/nftjVkwE83 — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) May 27, 2026

10.

Couch fucker, sitting next to dollar store Auschwitz bald prison guard, is lying again to the American people and to the world. His President was convicted of fucking Fraud, for God sakes 🤣.. at this point they are shamelessly mocking their own voters. Anything goes https://t.co/vI0i47j2Re — Robert Red Ford™ (@TheRobRedFord) May 27, 2026

11.

The lack of self awareness is astonishing. https://t.co/I1zCicO0A8 — Tig James MBE #FBPE (@tig_james) May 27, 2026

12.

Motherfucker the call is coming from inside the house https://t.co/eSi2qI1bj6 — Great Value Zac Efron (@ThisbeMadsen) May 27, 2026

13.

Does the $1.7 Billion slush fund strike a chord? — IslandGirl☮ (@IslandG41370138) May 26, 2026

14.

When are you arresting your boss? — Luke Thomas Gets Political (LTGP) (@LTGetsPolitical) May 27, 2026

15.

You’re the biggest fraud ever. — Al Cappuccino…☕️🇮🇹 (@AlCappuccinoIT) May 27, 2026

In short –

Hell of an attack on your boss. https://t.co/xYJ8kFasK7 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 27, 2026

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JD Vance got such a silent welcome for his most recent press conference you could hear a pin – and his approval ratings – drop

Source: Twitter @JDVance