This Canadian business’s ‘Trump sandwich’ has just gone wildly viral again and it’s never felt more appropriate

Donald Trump’s still wanging on about making Canada the 51st state of America and newly-elected Mark Carney is having just as much of that as the man he is about to replace as Canada’s PM, Justin Trudeau.

Which is to say, he is having none of it, none of it at all.

And no-one said it better for Canadians than this particular sandwich shop and it’s ‘Trump sandwich’ which surely deserves a Michelin star all of its own.

Nailed it!

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted on Reddit.

‘I know it might be a joke sandwich but it kind of sounds good. Maybe I just am willing to try any food haha.’

BlastedChutoy ‘They forgot, covered in a dusting of Cheeto powder.’

Varmitthefrog ‘That would be a great idea. it adds texture too.’

lo0ilo0ilo0i

And it turns out it is actually from 2016, originally the work of ‘Beau’s all natural brewing company.’ They saw it coming, alright.

‘Depending on how they do the baloney (thick cut and fried) that may actually be a good sandwich. Shit president though.’

henryfarts ‘$30.99 plus 25% tax.’

sick_of_your_BS

