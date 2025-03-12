‘The First Guy to Wear Contact Lenses’ might be the funniest thing to catch your eye today

Entertainment Ryan George

Canadian comedian, director and actor, Ryan George, is a firm internet favourite due to his hilarious sketches, which often detail awkward and entertaining ‘firsts’.

There was The First Guy To Ever Be An Artist.

And The First Guy To Ever Rob A Bank.

Back in 2021, he turned his attention to how the conversation might have gone at the invention of contact lenses, and we suspect he nailed it.

“What if we put the lens in your eye?” “Right, yeah. Can you imagine? Oh my god – you’re serious. No, I don’t want that at all.” “You sure? ‘Cause we could put some in your eye and see what happens.”

Here are a few comments people left for Ryan.

I relate to this SO much, Glasses forever.

NotebookMovies

Glasses make look smarter but you have to fail a test to get them.

ElemonAdventures

I’ve never worn contact lenses but Ryan’s description is exactly how I imagined it to be.

Linkga420

I literally have laser eye surgery scheduled for this Wednesday so the “is that a threat line” hits hilariously close to home specifically for me.

Luke Matthews

I would trust any doctor that has two mustaches going in different directions like that!

Laugh Boys

I have never been more relieved I have 20/20 vision in my life …

Spursamn

TikTok users also loved it.

Some people spotted what they thought was an issue in the background, and he cleared things up..

‘PSA: The chart says ‘HI THERE HELLO’ and not ‘HIT HER’ I went too hard on the blur effect and shouldn’t have followed the traditional eye chart layout. That’s my bad for trying to rush an easter egg in just before export and not double-checking how it could be misread.’

However, he had to add another update.

‘I also misspelled HELLO with three Ls — so yeah this went great.’

Should have gone to Specsavers.

Source Ryan George Image Screengrab