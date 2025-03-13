Peter Crouch’s urgent clarification about Abbey Clancy’s fondness for the horses made everyone’s day better

Celebrity Peter crouch

Not the first time we’ve featured the great Peter Crouch on these pages and doubtless it won’t be the last.

Being funny comes as naturally as scoring goals to the former Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and England striker, and it’s his appearance today on ITV Racing’s coverage of the Cheltenham festive which brings us here today.

Crouch was talking about the horses – natuarally – and his wife, Abbey Clancey, when he felt the need to issue an urgent (and surely unnecessary) clarification which made everyone’s day better. Especially presenter Oli Bell.

Back of the net, Crouchy.

And it took us back to when this happened a little while back.

Boom.

“Abbey likes to ride” Go on Crouchy pic.twitter.com/mgajQmEQKu — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) March 13, 2025

Always rely on Crouchy to give us a laugh — Ryan Jackson (@Ryan_Jackson15) March 13, 2025

His patter is absolutely sensational https://t.co/L00njJyGSq — Nathanwh1te (@nathanwh1te) March 13, 2025

Loved watching the lady in the left hand corner. She looked so happy to be there. Probably made her year, she couldn’t stop smiling in disbelief. — Gambling.com (@gambling_com) March 13, 2025

