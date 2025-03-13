‘What’s a compliment you have gotten that you can NEVER forget?’ – 21 niche and highly memorable accolades

Life funny r/AskReddit

If we’re lucky we’ll get lots of compliments during our lives. Perhaps we’ll be told we’re clever, or beautiful or have very shapely eyebrows. But it’s always the compliments that are particularly niche or unique to us that are the most meaningful.

Reddit user Existing_Bins20 posed this question:

What’s a compliment you have gotten that you can NEVER forget?

It prompted lots of responses from lucky folk who had received some praise they couldn’t stop thinking about.

1.

‘I invited some friends to brunch one weekend and jokingly told them to come ‘After second breakfast, around Elevensies’. One of them said, ‘Well, your place is where we eat like Hobbits’. Probably the best compliment I’ve ever gotten on both my cooking and hospitality.’

–Fyrentenemar

2.

‘Had a friend of mine once tell me she liked the way I eat chicken wings. I have literally zero clue what she meant, and I didn’t bother to ask, but that will forever stick with me I can’t lie.’

–fatyungjesus

3.

‘Random lady at the McDonald’s drive-thru said I had pretty eyes and when I got my food there was an extra nugget in my four piece. So if you’re out there random McDonald’s lady thank you, you made my worst birthday ever tolerable and pleasant for a moment.’

–THE_LEGO_FURRY

4.

‘I’ve had multiple people tell me I have a voice for radio. The most common remark is that my voice is soothing and calming. I’ve heard it multiple times a year for my entire adulthood.’

–ObjectPublic4542

5.

‘My dad told me ‘I’m proud of you’. Two days before he passed, and the last thing he said to me.’

–otcconan

6.

‘Most recently my son’s girlfriend and he arrived after a long trip. She’s not from here but we always make her feel at home. She sat down and said ‘I feel most like myself when I’m here’. It just meant so much to me for many reasons.’

–Secret-Weakness-8262

7.

‘A female nurse practitioner was checking my prostate and she told me it was absolutely wonderful, using the same tone of voice one would use praising a great concert performance.’

–dma1965

8.

‘My husband once told me, ‘You look like weak men fear you’.’

–LifeIsTheFuture

9.

‘I’ve been told a few times that I look like Justin Bieber and I’m really not sure how to feel about that.’

–24crazyCarrots

10.

‘Had a random guy look over the urinal divider at my junk and said ‘Wow! Congratulations!’.’

–OG_Tannersaurus

11.

‘Two different (younger) strangers in two completely different cities have told me, ‘Omg, your whole ✨aesthetic✨ is such a ✨vibe✨.’

Thanks, kids.’

–Maattatronn