US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump said his booze tariff was ‘great for the wine and champagne businesses in the US’ and was fact checked ’til he farted

John Plunkett. Updated March 14th, 2025

Donald Trump’s love for tariffs knows no bounds, it would appear.

The US president took time out from imposing, lifting, and then imposing tariffs again on Canada and Mexico to turn his attention to the European Union, which he descried as ‘one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the world’.

There’s only one king of the tariffs in Trump’s eyes, and that’s Trump, of course.

Not happy with the EU’s 50% tariff on whisky, Trump aid he’d be slapping a 200% tariff on all booze coming out of the EU.

And basically the entire internet – well, maybe not the whole thing, but definitely 90% we reckon – fact checked him under the table.

But of all the comebacks this one is our favourite because it went the extra mile.

Boom!

As did this one, a very close runner-up.

Bravo both.

And separate but very much related, this.

Stable genius, everybody!

