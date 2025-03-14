Donald Trump said his booze tariff was ‘great for the wine and champagne businesses in the US’ and was fact checked ’til he farted

US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump’s love for tariffs knows no bounds, it would appear.

The US president took time out from imposing, lifting, and then imposing tariffs again on Canada and Mexico to turn his attention to the European Union, which he descried as ‘one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the world’.

There’s only one king of the tariffs in Trump’s eyes, and that’s Trump, of course.

Not happy with the EU’s 50% tariff on whisky, Trump aid he’d be slapping a 200% tariff on all booze coming out of the EU.

And basically the entire internet – well, maybe not the whole thing, but definitely 90% we reckon – fact checked him under the table.

1.

How many Trump fans realize the U.S. legally CANNOT produce its own Champagne? ‘American Champagne’ isn’t a thing. Your orange messiah just threatened tariffs to ‘boost’ an industry that doesn’t exist. Peak MAGA economics. This guy is a damn idiot. pic.twitter.com/s3Ezt2Ub9P — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 13, 2025

2.

Champagne is exclusively produced in the Champagne region of France, and the term "Champagne" is legally protected. There are no Champagne businesses in the U.S. This is the same man eliminating the Department of Education. pic.twitter.com/XqhrAdB2b1 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 13, 2025

3.

a) the EU was formed to promote peace and prosperity & prevent a repeat of WW2.

b) there are no Champagne businesses in the US.

c) fuck off you bloviating tangerine turd pic.twitter.com/43bQAnSIW7 — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) March 13, 2025

4.

The plan? We’ll start a sparkling wine business out of Champaign, IL pic.twitter.com/RVB0Mj5Aj3 — Jessica Nutt (@JessicaNutt96) March 13, 2025

5.

Trump has threatened a 200% tariff on Champagne: "This will be great for the Champagne businesses in the US." (Champagne, by definition, cannot be made outside of certain regions in France) pic.twitter.com/HAgU8UTaQw — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 13, 2025

6.

Trump saying 200% tariff will be great for Champagne businesses in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/c5wvdJQCtk — Simon Bewick (@SimonBewick) March 13, 2025

But of all the comebacks this one is our favourite because it went the extra mile.

It’s called “Champagne” when it comes FROM Champagne.

When it comes from Trump, it’s called “Sparkling Whine.” pic.twitter.com/jIWfvTSXlM — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 13, 2025

Boom!

As did this one, a very close runner-up.

It's only a Tariff if it comes from the Haute-Tariff region of France. Everything else is just sparkling economic illiteracy. https://t.co/lzNSiLqsZk — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 13, 2025

Bravo both.

And separate but very much related, this.

Trump (the genius) is about to place a 200% tax on Guinness the week of St Patrick's Day… pic.twitter.com/PseyqMDYtq — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 13, 2025

Stable genius, everybody!

