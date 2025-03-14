This fact about the death of dogs in the Sims 3 is giving people some heavy-duty feelings

Entertainment computer games

If you can recall playing SimCity, the video game in which the player created simulated groups of people, controlling their environment and actions, then we hope those pains in your knees aren’t bothering you too much today – and don’t forget to pack your reading glasses when you head to work or you’ll be in trouble.

The 1989 game was followed 11 years later by the Sims, which spawned Sims 2, 3 and 4. A fact about The Sims 3, which has been bouncing around the internet for a few years, has reached new eyes once more – and those eyes are now welling up.

Watch what’s setting them all off.

When a dog dies of old age in The Sims 3, the Grim Reaper reassures them with a hug and throws a stick for them to follow into the afterlife. pic.twitter.com/ZQFgRFuHWx — (@twaniimals) March 12, 2025

We’re not crying – you’re crying …and so are a few of these commenters.

And now I’m crying, I never seen that before — The Bath Bomb Dealer ‍♀️ (@JumpyJellybean_) March 12, 2025

Dogs DIE in the sims??? I can’t — Jac (@eujacqu) March 13, 2025

Wait… why am I getting emotional? pic.twitter.com/aPw9znRNwX — Wicked News Hub (@wickednewshub) March 13, 2025

I didn't need this emotional distress rn https://t.co/W3XT69PqvZ — (@wizardbri) March 13, 2025

this is how I want to go out https://t.co/Zf4w3bef1u — may zozi (@mayz0zii) March 13, 2025

I always admired the care they put into the sims 3. Especially as a kid this was weirdly comforting because though inevitable, Death's personification is a caring, understanding person who isn't meant to be feared, but simply part of the cycle. IIRC Elders carried luggage w them https://t.co/AIHtQHxutx — Kristina Ryan #SV5 (@AMR_Krissy) March 13, 2025

this is so cute but why would you ever let your pet die in a video game isn’t that like the point that you can choose to keep them alive https://t.co/NLqGWgs3EH — ꒰ა bambi ໒꒱ (@rolls3rdeye) March 13, 2025

I can’t take it. I cried last week because Peanut got a small cut on her nose. https://t.co/DMiKxJ4sXd — Diamond Brown-Wilson (@HereIsDime) March 13, 2025

what the fuck is this game about https://t.co/eY1budjPqV — fredesque (@FredTaming) March 13, 2025

Just extremely sweet, I tells ya https://t.co/wT93RZBXwu — David Neary (@DeusExCinema) March 12, 2025

This animation has made me ugly cry at my computer desk 100% https://t.co/HalNwyXAja — zara-anne (@missurquhartx) March 13, 2025

The sad face emote after the dog disappears 🙁 — cash_liss (@cashgotcash) March 13, 2025

when i was 7 i made my dog in the sims and when i got the notification that it was her time to go i stopped playing the sims for 4-6 months and sobbed for like 3 days and eventually logged on to let her go but then my computer caught fire and blew up so all of them died anyway https://t.co/sdOr7mDcYd — kaikai ۶ৎ (@qmisclickduo) March 13, 2025

Don’t make me cry at video game pls. Thank you. — Alexa Koko (@alexandrakoko3) March 13, 2025

Steve Proudman had a question.

WHY AM I CRYING OVER A PC GAME DOG?! https://t.co/709AzLcrnA — Steve Proudman (@SteveJProudman) March 13, 2025

Because you don’t have a stone for a heart, Steve!

