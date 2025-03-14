Entertainment computer games

This fact about the death of dogs in the Sims 3 is giving people some heavy-duty feelings

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 14th, 2025

If you can recall playing SimCity, the video game in which the player created simulated groups of people, controlling their environment and actions, then we hope those pains in your knees aren’t bothering you too much today – and don’t forget to pack your reading glasses when you head to work or you’ll be in trouble.

The 1989 game was followed 11 years later by the Sims, which spawned Sims 2, 3 and 4. A fact about The Sims 3, which has been bouncing around the internet for a few years, has reached new eyes once more – and those eyes are now welling up.

Watch what’s setting them all off.

We’re not crying – you’re crying …and so are a few of these commenters.

Steve Proudman had a question.

Because you don’t have a stone for a heart, Steve!

