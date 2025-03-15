Donald Trump is slapping a booze tariff on Europe and of all the funny comebacks Paul Sinha said it best

Celebrity donald trump Paul sinha

As you’ll probably know by now, Donald Trump is extending his love of tariffs to booze coming into the US from the European Union.

Here is how the president announced his latest economics masterstroke in his typically understated style that you’ve come to expect from him.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point comebacks …

How many Trump fans realize the U.S. legally CANNOT produce its own Champagne? ‘American Champagne’ isn’t a thing. Your orange messiah just threatened tariffs to ‘boost’ an industry that doesn’t exist. Peak MAGA economics. This guy is a damn idiot. pic.twitter.com/s3Ezt2Ub9P — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 13, 2025

Champagne is exclusively produced in the Champagne region of France, and the term "Champagne" is legally protected. There are no Champagne businesses in the U.S. This is the same man eliminating the Department of Education. pic.twitter.com/XqhrAdB2b1 — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 13, 2025

Well played, sir.

Remind me when you're next on stage? Jokes like that have convinced me to buy a ticket xx — BRAINCise (@BRAINCise_IT) March 14, 2025

had to read it twice — Nelz (@amnelz626) March 14, 2025

Wait until Don finds out that the US don’t actually produce any Champagne… — From Richard With Love (@wanna_be_bond) March 14, 2025

And a full bodied whinge — Helen Fish (@HelenFi47049436) March 14, 2025

